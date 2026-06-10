Royal Ascot Stable Tour: George Boughey five to follow

Bow Echo is the headline act, but George Boughey provides five more Royal Ascot runners from the stable to follow.

HOPEWELL ROCK (Duke Of Edinburgh) “I think he has got quite a live chance. He was just ready to start at Newmarket and this race had been the plan before the November Handicap last year. He was very colty at Doncaster that day having had a long year and a couple of minor niggles through the summer as he had a tooth infection, a sinus infection. "We thought he was a horse for Royal Ascot last year. They have left his mark alone and he ran with credit on his comeback. He looks a picture now." PROTECTION ACT (Hampton Court Stakes) "His work is good and progressive. No one, myself included, will know what level he is at until we step him up to ten furlongs for the big occasion. He has got a brilliant mind for the game. He was just ready to start at Goodwood when beating the horse that was subsequently third in the Irish 2000 Guineas. "I slightly wish he came a bit earlier in the spring, but he wasn’t quite there. He has certainly improved for the run."