Royal Ascot Stable Tour: George Boughey five to follow

Bow Echo is the headline act, but George Boughey provides five more Royal Ascot runners from the stable to follow.
HOPEWELL ROCK (Duke Of Edinburgh)
“I think he has got quite a live chance. He was just ready to start at Newmarket and this race had been the plan before the November Handicap last year. He was very colty at Doncaster that day having had a long year and a couple of minor niggles through the summer as he had a tooth infection, a sinus infection.
"We thought he was a horse for Royal Ascot last year. They have left his mark alone and he ran with credit on his comeback. He looks a picture now."
PROTECTION ACT (Hampton Court Stakes)
"His work is good and progressive. No one, myself included, will know what level he is at until we step him up to ten furlongs for the big occasion. He has got a brilliant mind for the game. He was just ready to start at Goodwood when beating the horse that was subsequently third in the Irish 2000 Guineas.
"I slightly wish he came a bit earlier in the spring, but he wasn’t quite there. He has certainly improved for the run."
ROSY AFFAIR (King Charles III Stakes)
"She won a Listed race at Haydock Park and will drop back to five furlongs for this. I’ve been wanting to do that for a while as she has been showing loads of pace at home. The quickest we have ever had a horse go over five furlongs was her on Tuesday. It gives me confidence to run five furlongs with her.
"She used to miss the kick, but she has matured and she is a five-year-old now. She is really learning how to sprint."
SURVIE (Wolferton Stakes)
"She is a Group Two winner in a Listed race. It is not typically a race for the fillies. I just felt it looked like a nice spot for her.
"She stepped terribly from the start in the Dahlia and was on the backfoot. She hated the track there, but she also missed the kick at Kempton Park the time before. We have been working intensively with the Witherfords with her stalls work and she is so much better now."
WESTPORT (Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes)
"He is unbeaten going into this and he would have a chance. This has been on the radar for a while. He was still quite behind himself in the early part of the spring. He got very warm on his second start, but that is because he had a winter coat. He is now starting to blossom."
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