George Scott Royal Ascot latest including Caballo De Mar and Phantom Flight

There might only be one win at Royal Ascot next to the name of trainer George Scott, but a look at his team for this year’s meeting suggests that could all be about to change.

With his string operating above a 20 percent strike rate the Newmarket handler is peaking at the perfect time ahead of Flat racing’s early summer highlight. This year Scott, whose only win at the meeting came back in 2024 with the now retired Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes, has legitimate chances of tasting Group One glory at world famous event with talented stayer Caballo De Mar in the Ascot Gold Cup. But it is not just the improving Phoenix Of Spain gelding that has Scott excited about the five-day meeting, with several of his juvenile team looking to have lively chances in their respective races. Scott said: “It is as strong a team that we have taken to the meeting, but we have only had one winner there before. “I think we are moving into a position now where we should expect to try and win a race at Royal Ascot every year. We have got a lovely team now, and we just hope to keep them healthy and hope for a bit of luck. “I’ve been to Royal Ascot many times before and it hasn’t worked out, but I do think with the strength and depth of the stable we do have legitimate chances, and it is great to have a stand out horse like Caballo De Mar flying the flag for us.”

GEORGE SCOTT ROYAL ASCOT TEAM 2026

Tuesday MRAIR (Coventry Stakes) “He won nicely at Lingfield on his latest start. He is a very good looking horse that did a fantastic breeze. I was pleased with the way he hit the line at Lingfield and the obvious next step is the Coventry Stakes. “We wanted to make sure he was mentally in the right place, which he very much seems to be, and we let the rest take care of itself. I’m very pleased with his trajectory now. He has come out of the race in very good shape so it is all systems go for the Coventry Stakes. “Having that little bit more experience with a second run under his belt will certainly help him here.” PHANTOM FLIGHT (Wolverton Stakes) “Our old friend Phantom Flight will run in the Wolferton Stakes. He actually ran very well in it last year. He just got trapped a little bit too far back. “On a going day, at this level, he can run well. He will probably end up going back out to Bahrain, where he has been an absolute star for us. “The race at Newbury last time out was a race too many for him, and it was a mistake on my behalf. “He has been freshened up for this and he is in great shape. We have got him back training in the right manner and I’m pleased with him.”

Wednesday GLAMORIZE (Queen Mary) “We are probably going to run Glamorize, who is owned by Amo Racing, in the Queen Mary. “She finished second at Lingfield the other day. She was only just ready to get started, but it was important that we got a run into her. "I expect her to take a step forward, but I appreciate she has got some way to go to be competitive. The same connections had Flowerhead finish second at a big price in the race last year. "She was also by Starman, and it is funny what can happen in these two year old races.” Thursday SEA VENTURE (Chesham Stakes) “We are going to run Sea Venture in the Chesham after she won impressively at Haydock Park. I’ve been very happy with her progress and it seems the obvious next step for her. She would appreciate any rain that comes. “She was locked up for much of the race last time out with nowhere to go so you could probably upgrade the win slightly. “She slightly surprised me at Haydock Park as she was only just ready to go, but she has got a lot of quality. “She is by a good stallion and she did a good breeze, and she is very much in line with her pedigree. “She is a neat, robust filly that will handle the prelims fine. She deserves to take her place.” CABALLO DE MAR (Ascot Gold Cup) “He is in incredible form and the Ascot Gold Cup has been the plan for a long time. He is guaranteed to stay and he has come out of his last race in France in tremendous shape. “I think that run was a big help to his preparation for the Gold Cup. We were considering going straight to the Gold Cup after the Sagaro, but he was telling us he wanted to go again. “Having that run means I can coast into the Gold Cup rather than put him under too much pressure at home. “To me it is the most important race of the week and it is a dream to be honest to have a runner that can be competitive in it.

Tom Marquand returns after winning the Cadran on Caballo De Mar