We profile the four key contenders set for what promises to be a blockbuster edition of the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next Tuesday.

Just 12 months on from the winners of the English, Irish and French 2000 Guineas meeting in the St James's Palace Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot, we have the same scenario set to play out in summer sunshine at the big meeting in Berkshire. For 2025 protagonists Ruling Court, Field Of Gold and Henri Matisse, read Bow Echo, Gstaad and Rayif this time around and on top of that Classic-winning trio, we also have the prospect of a fourth rising star in the mix courtesy of the Charlie Appleby-trained Talk Of New York. He landed Sandown's Heron Stakes by a wide margin, in not too dissimilar fashion to last year's winner for the same stable, Opera Ballo, who has gone on to become a Group 1 winner himself. It should be a terrific race over a mile on the Round Course next Tuesday and as things stand bookmakers Paddy Power and Sky Bet go evens Bow Echo, closely pursued by Talk Of New York and familiar foe Gstaad (both 11/4), with Francis Graffard's Rayif sneaking under the radar somewhat as an 7/1 shot. But what are the pros and cons of each colt, and who will emerge on top? Here we profile each of the four main players including Timeform ratings and a pre-race verdict.

Bow Echo (George Boughey) Form: 111-1 Timeform master rating: 131p Odds: evens (Paddy Power, Sky Bet) Profile: Unbeaten son of Night Of Thunder who is clearly right out of the top drawer on both pedigree and what we’ve seen on the track to this point. Went through the grades from maiden, to Listed and Group 2 races last season (all over a mile) and took the step up to the top table in his stride when producing one of the best Betfred 2000 Guineas performances of recent years, defeating Gstaad by two and three-quarter lengths. That form has received a major boost at the Curragh since and recent reports suggest this colt has continued to develop both mentally and physically. Verdict: Seemingly the best horse in the race and priced accordingly but backing up from such a stunning Guineas performance won’t be easy. Huge pressure ride for his wonderfully talented young jockey and he might not have it all his own way in such a deep field, plus the odd likely pacemaker to boot. Inclination is to take him on and have the rest of the field on side.

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane with Bow Echo (Photo credit Jason Bax)

Gstaad (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 221-21 Timeform master rating: 123 Odds: 11/4 Profile: Starspangledbanner colt who won the Coventry Stakes in brilliant fashion on fast ground here last summer. Shade unlucky not to claim a first G1 until the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, clearly well suited by the step up to a mile on that occasion in America. Well-backed 3/1 joint-favourite when eventually nominated as the sole Ballydoyle representative for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and while seemingly put in his place by Bow Echo that day, he comfortably went one better in the Irish version at the Curragh to suggest he's improved again. Verdict: Looks well capable of further miling success at the highest level this year and not hard to argue the faster the ground the better his chance of turning the tables on the favourite. May also have the additional benefit of a pace-setting stablemate (or two), so very interesting to see how it plays out tactically as Ryan Moore booting for home tight to the far rail with two furlongs to travel on Gstaad could be very hard to reel in.

Celebration time for the Gstaad team at the Curragh

Talk Of New York (Charlie Appleby) Form: 1-311 Timeform master rating: 119 p Odds: 11/4 Profile: Son of Wootton Bassett who won his sole start at two in a Kempton maiden on the all-weather and can be forgiven odds-on defeat in a Meydan Listed race back in February as he was slowly away before racing far too keenly at the back of the field. Did quite well to finish third in the circumstances there and, since having the hood applied, he's two from two back in the UK this spring, landing a 7f conditions event at Newmarket and the Listed Heron Stakes back up to a mile at Sandown (good ground, replay below) last time out. Was in receipt of weight from the placed horses that day but looked different class on account of a striking turn of foot and this course could play even more to his strengths. Verdict: Brings a significant layer of intrigue as it's hard to pin down just how good he could be. Slight snag is that he’s yet to race on quick ground but obviously handles good going and still open to more improvement in the hood.

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