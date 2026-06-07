George Boughey has maximum confidence in Bow Echo ahead of Royal Ascot

George Boughey has provided an upbeat bulletin on Betfred 2000 Guineas winner Bow Echo ahead of his rematch with Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes this month.

The pair met in the Newmarket Classic on May 2 this spring, with Boughey's colt storming home to beat Aidan O'Brien's representative by two and three-quarter lengths, the runner-up subsequently winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Boughey opted to skip the Irish version with his stable star, who has a perfect 4-4 record, having won all three starts as a juvenile too, and he can hardly wait for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday June 16. Bow Echo is the general 11/10 favourite for the St James's Palace and his trainer said on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme: "I think when people see Bow Echo, probably in the pre-parade ring untacked, they'll see a different horse physically to what they saw at Newmarket. "He was - and I still think he is - maturing. To the late-owner's (Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) credit, this is the time of year that he said he (Bow Echo) would be upwardly-mobile and I'm hopeful he's right.

🥊 Bow Echo v Gstaad Round 2 🥊



Watch the 2,000 Guineas winner work @NewmarketRace ahead of his Royal Ascot assignment.

#LuckOnSunday | @LuckOnSunday | @WorldPool pic.twitter.com/cg4HOktvE3 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 7, 2026

"Billy (Loughnane) has ridden him in every piece of work he's ever done and he knows him so well. A couple of times he's not quite been A1 and actually that's been his routine work because he's so bored of it. Training an athlete, he needs to keep working, but when he gets on grass which we haven't done much recently, he does come alive. "My one worry with him (ahead of Newmarket) was the ground as he was such a weak horse in the early spring that when he did do one piece of work on slow ground... it wasn't underwhelming, he just didn't have that turn of foot and I think that the physical development this horse has shown in the last three or four weeks is extraordinary. "He did a 59-second five-furlong on good to soft ground, possibly slightly slower, and that is the best he's ever gone. He's a very fast horse. This is a horse that I've never worked with before, let alone been able to train. He might need a new lead horse probably quite soon!"