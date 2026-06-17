Ombudsman came from off the gallop under an ice-cool William Buick to easily defend his Prince of Wales’s Stakes crown.
Mississippi River and Devil’s Advocate took the field along at a strong gallop for their better-fancied stablemates Ombudsman and Minnie Hauk, and although Devil’s Advocate lasted until the furlong marker, it was clear that the race was at the mercy of Ombudsman some way out.
Almaqam and main market rival Daryz were ridden closer to Minnie Hauk who tracked the leaders early on, but all three were seriously under pressure two furlongs out whereas Buick was still sitting motionless.
Guiding his mount – who was sent off the 11/10 favourite - towards the outside to guarantee a clear run, the pair kicked clear in the closing stages for a comfortable four-length win from Minnie Hauk (15/2), with Daryz (2/1) back in third.
Whilst the win was a second for Ombudsman, and a third in the last four years for trainers John & Thady Gosden, it was also an eighth success for the blue silks of Godolphin.
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Reaction from connections
An emotional John Gosden told Sky Sports Racing: “I thought the pacemakers did a good job – though it looked like Rab was back at York again at one point – but they collared them in the end. It was a truly run race which is what we wanted.
“I loved the way he picked up quickly - it might be the best performance of his life.
“They wound up meeting coming into the bend so they obviously agreed on the pace and Devils Advocate, a furlong and a half to go, I thought they’re going to have to get to him but this horse has a phenomenal turn of foot, great acceleration for a mile-and-a-quarter horse and he showed his class.
“It’s quite something to come away from this field like that. The filly (Minnie Hauk) ran great, the Arc winner Daryz ran great, and probably the horse that won in Ireland (Almaqam) might not have run his race today as he’d usually be in the shake-up.
“We had a lovely horse called Muhtarram for Sheikh Hamdan, and he won it twice, but it was only a Group Two then. He was a champion horse last year, but he has shown his class again today. I’m thrilled with him. You had an Arc winner in there, a champion racemare and another Group One winner behind him. It was a superb performance. I was taken by his explosive acceleration.
“There’s the Eclipse [at Sandown], obviously [the Juddmonte International at] York again. We will see. We’re thrilled that he’s come to Ascot and proved it again.
When asked if unlike last year the Coral-Eclipse could now come onto the agenda he said: “We always watch them for the next week to ten days and they tell you, seriously. The Juddmonte International will be a major target because he likes York.”
Aidan O’Brien, trainer of the runner-up, said: “We were delighted. She is a mile and a half filly really and over a mile and a quarter she wants an end-to-end gallop, but that was going to suit the winner as well in doing that. If the lads want they can bring her back here to the King George.
“We wanted to keep it very uncomplicated today. The last day was a bit unsatisfactory, but we knew what happened, but we had to prove to ourselves what happened. She needed a run in between now and the King George and that was lovely.
“It was a solid run mile and a quarter and there was nowhere to hide out there. He (Daryz) came to go by her, but he didn’t get by her so that was good. It is all very positive.
“I couldn’t be happier with her. She is so straight forward and is a big high cruiser. Ryan rode her very confidently and there was no doubt about anything today. He said he kept travelling away down past the three down to the two. The winner was a little bit quicker than her over a mile and a quarter. We couldn’t be happier really and we are back on the right road I think.”
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