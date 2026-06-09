Andrew Balding Royal Ascot Stable Tour: Kalpana and See The Fire lead charge

Andrew Balding knows exactly how tough the challenge at Royal Ascot is given the levels of competition, but after walking away from last year’s meeting with four winners, he is determined to match those high standards.

While Group One runners might be in short supply, the Park House Stables handler, who has 15 victories at the meeting to his name, has an interesting array of candidates for many of the handicaps and other Pattern races.

See The Fire is on course to try and go two places better than 12 months ago in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, while Kalpana remains on course for a tilt at the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes, providing conditions are suitable.