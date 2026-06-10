George Boughey believes Bow Echo faces his "ultimate test" in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Betfred 2000 Guineas winner will renew his rivalry with Newmarket runner-up Gstaad, who subsequently won the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, while Emirates Poule d’Essai Des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas) winner Rayif is also all-set for the coveted Group One. Not only will the £700,000 contest see three separate Classic winners clash, but it will also feature Talk Of New York from the Charlie Appleby yard, who was last seen blitzing his rivals in the Listed Star Sports Heron Stakes at Sandown Park. However, despite the challenges set to face Bow Echo, who is one of nine runners left in the race following Wednesday's latest confirmation stage, Boughey is confident his stable star can continue his progression and maintain his unbeaten status.

The Newmarket handler said: “It is rare that it happens that you get three 2000 Guineas winners clashing as you often get one that goes and gets beat and doesn’t make it to Ascot. To have Charlie’s horse put in there as a fourth string makes for a pretty big spectacle on day one. "This is the ultimate test really. It is a track where he has never been before, and there is also the melting pot of the parade ring at Ascot. He has always given me incredible confidence about his mental constitution for a test like that. "You don't want to be too far back on the round mile at Ascot as they can get away from you at the front, but he jumped, and travelled, around a bend at Haydock Park. “He has got quite a few of the attributes you need for that track. He is an unbeaten 2000 Guineas winner who looks like he has his best days ahead of him." Reflecting on Bow Echo's 2000 Guineas success at Newmarket, Boughey, while not surprised to see his star colt emerge victorious on the Rowley Mile, admits he was slightly taken back by the manner of which he secured victory. He said: “We were hopeful that he would be very competitive, but to put on the show that he did was a little bit of a surprise to us. He took the race well and within a couple of days, he needed to be back out and in full work. He has taken it super. "Billy (Loughnane) and I had been through the race a number of times, walked the track a number of times, stood at certain furlong markers and planned out where we wanted to be at each point. I think the preparation couldn’t have been any better and it was a pretty comfortable watch."

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As regards to opposition, Boughey believes it will be Bow Echo’s old rival Gstaad, who finished one place behind him on the Rowley Mile, that is likely to give him most to think about. He added: "It is a time of the year where the generation is all changing. There is often a horse that comes through. There is the Heron winner, who was probably not physically ready for a 2000 Guineas at that time. There will be a number of horses that are improving, it will be a case of who is improving the fastest. "Talk Of New York was impressive at Sandown Park as there had been a big rep on the horse through the spring. I hope they go the gallop they did in the Heron as it would suit us. I think they need to as they need to get him to relax. “The unknown quantity is the French horse. He was good that day in gutsy fashion as no one knew a huge amount about the level of form. The Irish 2000 Guineas winner Gstaad was impressive. He probably does have to rate as the main danger."

READ: Four star colts to clash in superb St James's Palace

And having decided to swerve an outing in the Irish 2,000 Guineas with Bow Echo, who enjoyed a spin on the July Course in Newmarket on Friday, Boughey hopes that decision can now be vindicated. He added: "It was interesting working him on the July Course the other day. It was good to soft ground, and on the softer side of that. I was a bit apprehensive the night before as it rained, but he was electric. He was that stronger model you guys have seen today. Me and Henry, my assistant, were looking back at the videos of him through the autumn and into the spring. “Just the walk around video, which is effectively what you have seen there, shows he is a stronger animal and that allows him to handle slightly slower conditions. It is a long game with this horse as hopefully he will keep on improving and I just thought having him right for Ascot I had more confidence in having him right for that by not going to Ireland. "For the longevity of the horse it was more important he had that break. He has been able to build up and hopefully peak next Tuesday." Three wins at the Royal meeting currently sit on Boughey’s impressive CV, but he admits that the presence of Bow Echo on his team sheet will put an added spring in his step during the early summer highlight. He added: “There was always a little bit of an unknown in the spring to see if he was going to flourish in the spring, and luckily he has. I think he has taken a notable step forward. We have always been very comfortable with his work and how he has trained. We have seen an improved physical in the mornings and his work has undoubtedly got stronger. “We have been lucky enough to have three handicap winners there, but we haven’t had a short-priced favourite for a Group One, albeit Believing was favourite for the King Charles III Stakes last year. It is by far and away the most excited we have been about a runner at the meeting."