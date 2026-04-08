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Get the full ITV7 guide for Aintree Thursday (9 April), including race schedule, expert tips and key picks ahead of the Grand National. Enter ITV7 today.

ITV7 Races Today: Aintree Thursday Tips, Schedule & Grand National Build-Up

ITV7 Aintree Thursday – Race Guide, Schedule & Tips (9th April)

Event: Aintree Festival
Feature: ITV7
Focus: ITV7 Races, ITV7 Tips & Grand National Build-Up

The ITV7 returns for a huge day of racing on Thursday, combining elite action from Aintree with key supporting races from across the UK.

With the race lineup now confirmed, players can start building their selections — and with the Grand National just around the corner, interest is at its peak.

Seven races, one free entry, and a shot at the jackpot.

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Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

ITV7 Races & Schedule – Thursday 9th April

Thursday’s ITV7 features a mix of top-class racing from Aintree, alongside two key races from other meetings:

14:20 – Aintree

14:55 – Aintree

15:17 – Southwell

15:30 – Aintree

15:40 – Taunton

16:05 – Aintree

16:40 – Aintree

This blend of Grade-level racing and competitive handicaps — across multiple tracks — adds an extra layer of difficulty. Different courses, different conditions, and varying race types mean smart selection is crucial.

ITV7 Tips for Thursday

With races spread across three venues, a balanced strategy becomes even more important.

Key ITV7 Strategy Tips:

  • Focus on proven class horses at Aintree
  • Be cautious with unfamiliar form lines at Southwell and Taunton
  • Prioritise runners suited to track conditions
  • Avoid overloading your picks with outsiders
  • Use market confidence as a guide in tricky races

The Challenge of Multiple Tracks

Having ITV7 races from different courses can catch players out.

What to consider:

  • Track differences (flat vs jumps, sharp vs galloping)
  • Travel and preparation for runners
  • Trainer intent at smaller meetings
  • Less predictable outcomes outside feature races

These races are often where ITV7 lines are won or lost.

Where You Can Gain an Edge

To stand out from the crowd:

  • Identify one or two races where you go against the favourite
  • Look for strong recent form rather than reputation alone
  • Follow in-form trainers across the card
  • Watch for late market moves before finalising selections

A smart mix of safe picks and calculated risks is key.

Why Thursday Is a Big ITV7 Day

Thursday at Aintree always attracts huge attention.

Reasons to get involved:

  • High-quality racing on ITV
  • Large ITV7 prize pools
  • Increased participation ahead of Grand National weekend
  • Competitive fields across all races

It’s one of the standout ITV7 opportunities of the year.

Building Towards the Grand National

Thursday isn’t just about ITV7 — it’s the start of a massive few days in racing.

For players, it’s a chance to:

  • Spot trainers and jockeys in form
  • Get a feel for conditions at Aintree
  • Build momentum heading into the weekend

Insights gained here can carry forward.

Final Word

With races confirmed across Aintree, Southwell and Taunton, Thursday’s ITV7 offers a varied and challenging puzzle.

The mix of elite races and unpredictable contests creates the perfect opportunity for those who can strike the right balance.

Get your ITV7 selections locked in before the first race — and take your shot at landing all seven winners.

ITV7 OFFER

Pick 7 Winners – Win Big!

PLAY ITV7 NOW

Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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