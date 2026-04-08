ITV7 Races Today: Aintree Thursday Tips, Schedule & Grand National Build-Up

ITV7 Aintree Thursday – Race Guide, Schedule & Tips (9th April)

Event: Aintree Festival

Feature: ITV7

Focus: ITV7 Races, ITV7 Tips & Grand National Build-Up

The ITV7 returns for a huge day of racing on Thursday, combining elite action from Aintree with key supporting races from across the UK.

With the race lineup now confirmed, players can start building their selections — and with the Grand National just around the corner, interest is at its peak.

Seven races, one free entry, and a shot at the jackpot.

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ITV7 Races & Schedule – Thursday 9th April

Thursday’s ITV7 features a mix of top-class racing from Aintree, alongside two key races from other meetings:

14:20 – Aintree

14:55 – Aintree

15:17 – Southwell

15:30 – Aintree

15:40 – Taunton

16:05 – Aintree

16:40 – Aintree

This blend of Grade-level racing and competitive handicaps — across multiple tracks — adds an extra layer of difficulty. Different courses, different conditions, and varying race types mean smart selection is crucial.

ITV7 Tips for Thursday

With races spread across three venues, a balanced strategy becomes even more important.

Key ITV7 Strategy Tips:

Focus on proven class horses at Aintree

Be cautious with unfamiliar form lines at Southwell and Taunton

Prioritise runners suited to track conditions

Avoid overloading your picks with outsiders

Use market confidence as a guide in tricky races

The Challenge of Multiple Tracks

Having ITV7 races from different courses can catch players out.

What to consider:

Track differences (flat vs jumps, sharp vs galloping)

Travel and preparation for runners

Trainer intent at smaller meetings

Less predictable outcomes outside feature races

These races are often where ITV7 lines are won or lost.

Where You Can Gain an Edge

To stand out from the crowd:

Identify one or two races where you go against the favourite

Look for strong recent form rather than reputation alone

Follow in-form trainers across the card

Watch for late market moves before finalising selections

A smart mix of safe picks and calculated risks is key.

Why Thursday Is a Big ITV7 Day

Thursday at Aintree always attracts huge attention.

Reasons to get involved:

High-quality racing on ITV

Large ITV7 prize pools

Increased participation ahead of Grand National weekend

Competitive fields across all races

It’s one of the standout ITV7 opportunities of the year.

Building Towards the Grand National

Thursday isn’t just about ITV7 — it’s the start of a massive few days in racing.

For players, it’s a chance to:

Spot trainers and jockeys in form

Get a feel for conditions at Aintree

Build momentum heading into the weekend

Insights gained here can carry forward.

Final Word

With races confirmed across Aintree, Southwell and Taunton, Thursday’s ITV7 offers a varied and challenging puzzle.

The mix of elite races and unpredictable contests creates the perfect opportunity for those who can strike the right balance.

Get your ITV7 selections locked in before the first race — and take your shot at landing all seven winners.