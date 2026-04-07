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Read our Champions League Quarter Final preview between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and find out how new customers can get 50/1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target, exclusively with Betfair.

Betfair Welcome Offer: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich - 50/1, Kane to have a shot on target

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich – Champions League Quarter-Final Preview

Date: Tonight
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: UEFA Champions League – Quarter-Final
Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for Harry Kane to have a shot on target (new customers)

European heavyweights collide as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final that carries all the hallmarks of a classic.

With elite quality across the pitch and fine margins likely to decide the outcome, this is the type of fixture where individual moments become decisive. And few players are more central to Bayern’s attacking threat than Harry Kane.

That’s what makes Betfair’s 50/1 offer for Kane to have a shot on target so appealing — you’re backing a focal point striker in a game where chances will come.

Betfair Special Offer!

50/1 Harry Kane to have a shot on target

Claim 50/1 Offer Here

New customers only. Max £1 bet on 1+ shots on target. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Big Stage, Big Moments

Champions League quarter-finals between sides of this calibre are rarely one-sided.

Key themes:

  • Tactical discipline early on
  • High-quality chances at both ends
  • Midfield battles dictating tempo
  • Individual brilliance making the difference

Real Madrid’s experience at this level is unmatched, but Bayern’s attacking power ensures they’ll carry a constant threat.

Real Madrid’s Control at Home

At the Bernabéu, Real Madrid typically look to control the flow of the game.

Key strengths:

  • Composed possession through midfield
  • Quick transitions when space opens up
  • Full-backs supporting attacks
  • Clinical finishing in key moments

They don’t need a high volume of chances — just the right ones.

Bayern’s Attacking Threat

Bayern Munich bring directness and physicality in forward areas.

Their likely approach:

  • Fast transitions through midfield
  • Wide players delivering into the box
  • Early crosses targeting their striker
  • High pressing in spells

And at the centre of it all is Harry Kane — a consistent outlet and finisher.

Why Harry Kane Is Central to the Bet

Kane’s role makes him a constant threat in games like this.

Reasons he stands out:

  • Primary focal point in attack
  • Takes shots from both inside and outside the box
  • Involved in set-pieces and penalties
  • High shot volume in big games

Even in tightly contested matches, Kane typically finds opportunities to test the goalkeeper.

Game State Scenarios

If Bayern score first:

  • Real Madrid push forward
  • Space opens for Bayern on the counter
  • Kane gets more shooting opportunities

If Real Madrid score first:

  • Bayern increase attacking pressure
  • More crosses and deliveries into the box
  • Kane sees higher involvement in the final third

In either scenario, Bayern will look to create chances — and Kane will be at the centre of them.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re not relying on a rare outcome — just one shot on target from one of Europe’s most consistent forwards.

Reasons the value stands out:

  • Kane’s role guarantees involvement
  • Bayern’s attacking approach
  • Multiple routes to a shot (open play, set-pieces, penalties)
  • High-level game likely to produce chances

One clean strike on target — and the bet lands.

Final Word

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich is a fixture built on elite quality and decisive moments. While the result could go either way, Bayern’s attacking structure ensures opportunities will come.

With Harry Kane leading the line, backing him to register at least one shot on target feels aligned with both his role and the nature of the game.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Betfair – 50/1 for Harry Kane to have a shot on target

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Betfair Special Offer!

50/1 Harry Kane to have a shot on target

Claim 50/1 Offer Here

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo code ZFBEDE
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on Harry Kane to have over 1+ Shots on Target in the Player Shots on Target market in the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich fixture on 7th April.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders to use on any sport
  • You will also receive a £10 Masters free bet.

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.
  • Customers will receive their £10 bonus free bet on the Masters in 24 hours after the Staking Requirements are met and the Qualifying Bet is settled. 

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

  • Betfair reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Betfair.com also apply to this offer.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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