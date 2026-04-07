Betfair Welcome Offer: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich - 50/1, Kane to have a shot on target

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich – Champions League Quarter-Final Preview
Date: Tonight
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: UEFA Champions League – Quarter-Final
Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for Harry Kane to have a shot on target (new customers)
European heavyweights collide as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final that carries all the hallmarks of a classic.
With elite quality across the pitch and fine margins likely to decide the outcome, this is the type of fixture where individual moments become decisive. And few players are more central to Bayern’s attacking threat than Harry Kane.
That’s what makes Betfair’s 50/1 offer for Kane to have a shot on target so appealing — you’re backing a focal point striker in a game where chances will come.
Betfair Special Offer!
50/1 Harry Kane to have a shot on targetClaim 50/1 Offer Here
New customers only. Max £1 bet on 1+ shots on target. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Big Stage, Big Moments
Champions League quarter-finals between sides of this calibre are rarely one-sided.
Betfair Special Offer!
50/1 Harry Kane to have a shot on targetClaim 50/1 Offer Here
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions
Who can take part?
- New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.
How & when can I qualify?
- Open a new account using promo code ZFBEDE
- Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
- Place a max £1 bet on Harry Kane to have over 1+ Shots on Target in the Player Shots on Target market in the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich fixture on 7th April.
- Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.
What can I win?
- If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders to use on any sport
- You will also receive a £10 Masters free bet.
When will I get my prize?
- You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.
- Customers will receive their £10 bonus free bet on the Masters in 24 hours after the Staking Requirements are met and the Qualifying Bet is settled.
What else do I need to know?
- Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
- You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
- If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
Other essential stuff:
- Betfair reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
- The full terms and conditions of Betfair.com also apply to this offer.