ITV7 Races Today: Aintree Friday Tips, Schedule & Grand National Build-Up

ITV7 Aintree Friday – Race Guide, Schedule & Tips (10th April)

Event: Aintree Festival

Feature: ITV7

Focus: ITV7 Races, Tips & Day 2 Preview

Day 2 of the Aintree Festival brings another high-quality ITV racing card — and with it, another chance to take on the ITV7.

With seven races spanning Aintree and supporting action from Thirsk, Friday’s competition offers a varied and challenging puzzle. With momentum building towards the Grand National, expect plenty of interest — and a potentially boosted prize pool.

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ITV7 Races & Schedule – Friday 10th April

Friday’s ITV7 combines the best of Aintree with two additional races from Thirsk:

14:20 – Aintree

14:55 – Aintree

15:18 – Thirsk

15:30 – Aintree

15:53 – Thirsk

16:05 – Aintree

16:40 – Aintree

With races across two very different tracks, adaptability is key when building your selections.

ITV7 Tips for Friday

Day 2 often proves just as tricky — if not more so — than the opener.

Key Strategy Points:

Trust class horses in Aintree’s feature races

Treat Thirsk races with extra caution

Factor in ground conditions across both tracks

Avoid chasing outsiders in every race

Use market signals in competitive handicaps

The Aintree Factor

Aintree’s unique layout continues to play a big role on Day 2.

Key considerations:

Horses with course form often outperform expectations

Strong jumpers are favoured in testing races

Race positioning can be crucial, especially in bigger fields

Experience at the top level can make the difference

The Thirsk Unknown

The inclusion of two races from Thirsk adds a different dimension.

What makes them tricky:

Different track profile compared to Aintree

Less exposed runners in some races

Potentially wider betting markets

Less obvious form lines

These races can often decide whether you land all seven.

Finding the Winning Edge

To give yourself the best chance:

Mix safe selections with one or two value picks

Avoid overcomplicating your ticket

Follow in-form trainers and jockeys

Keep an eye on late odds movement

Consistency across all seven races is key — not just hitting big prices.

Why Friday Is a Big ITV7 Opportunity

Day 2 sits right in the heart of the festival.

Reasons to get involved:

Strong ITV coverage and engagement

Bigger ITV7 prize pools

Competitive, high-quality racing

Increased attention ahead of Grand National day

It’s one of the standout ITV7 cards of the week.

Final Word

With a blend of elite racing at Aintree and unpredictable contests at Thirsk, Friday’s ITV7 presents a serious but rewarding challenge.

Get your selections right, and you could be in with a chance of landing the jackpot.

Make sure your ITV7 picks are in before the first race — and enjoy another huge day at Aintree. 🏇