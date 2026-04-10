ITV7 Races Today: Aintree Friday Tips, Schedule & Grand National Build-Up

ITV7 Aintree Friday – Race Guide, Schedule & Tips (10th April)
Event: Aintree Festival
Feature: ITV7
Focus: ITV7 Races, Tips & Day 2 Preview
Day 2 of the Aintree Festival brings another high-quality ITV racing card — and with it, another chance to take on the ITV7.
With seven races spanning Aintree and supporting action from Thirsk, Friday’s competition offers a varied and challenging puzzle. With momentum building towards the Grand National, expect plenty of interest — and a potentially boosted prize pool.
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ITV7 Races & Schedule – Friday 10th April
Friday’s ITV7 combines the best of Aintree with two additional races from Thirsk:
- 14:20 – Aintree
- 14:55 – Aintree
- 15:18 – Thirsk
- 15:30 – Aintree
- 15:53 – Thirsk
- 16:05 – Aintree
- 16:40 – Aintree
With races across two very different tracks, adaptability is key when building your selections.
ITV7 Tips for Friday
Day 2 often proves just as tricky — if not more so — than the opener.
Key Strategy Points:
- Trust class horses in Aintree’s feature races
- Treat Thirsk races with extra caution
- Factor in ground conditions across both tracks
- Avoid chasing outsiders in every race
- Use market signals in competitive handicaps
The Aintree Factor
Aintree’s unique layout continues to play a big role on Day 2.
Key considerations:
- Horses with course form often outperform expectations
- Strong jumpers are favoured in testing races
- Race positioning can be crucial, especially in bigger fields
- Experience at the top level can make the difference
The Thirsk Unknown
The inclusion of two races from Thirsk adds a different dimension.
What makes them tricky:
- Different track profile compared to Aintree
- Less exposed runners in some races
- Potentially wider betting markets
- Less obvious form lines
These races can often decide whether you land all seven.
Finding the Winning Edge
To give yourself the best chance:
- Mix safe selections with one or two value picks
- Avoid overcomplicating your ticket
- Follow in-form trainers and jockeys
- Keep an eye on late odds movement
Consistency across all seven races is key — not just hitting big prices.
Why Friday Is a Big ITV7 Opportunity
Day 2 sits right in the heart of the festival.
Reasons to get involved:
- Strong ITV coverage and engagement
- Bigger ITV7 prize pools
- Competitive, high-quality racing
- Increased attention ahead of Grand National day
It’s one of the standout ITV7 cards of the week.
Final Word
With a blend of elite racing at Aintree and unpredictable contests at Thirsk, Friday’s ITV7 presents a serious but rewarding challenge.
Get your selections right, and you could be in with a chance of landing the jackpot.
Make sure your ITV7 picks are in before the first race — and enjoy another huge day at Aintree. 🏇
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Pick 7 Winners – Win Big!PLAY ITV7 NOW
Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.