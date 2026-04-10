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Get the full ITV7 guide for Aintree Friday (10 April), including race schedule, expert tips and key picks ahead of the Grand National. Enter ITV7 today.

ITV7 Races Today: Aintree Friday Tips, Schedule & Grand National Build-Up

ITV7 Aintree Friday – Race Guide, Schedule & Tips (10th April)

Event: Aintree Festival
Feature: ITV7
Focus: ITV7 Races, Tips & Day 2 Preview

Day 2 of the Aintree Festival brings another high-quality ITV racing card — and with it, another chance to take on the ITV7.

With seven races spanning Aintree and supporting action from Thirsk, Friday’s competition offers a varied and challenging puzzle. With momentum building towards the Grand National, expect plenty of interest — and a potentially boosted prize pool.

ITV7 OFFER

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ITV7 Races & Schedule – Friday 10th April

Friday’s ITV7 combines the best of Aintree with two additional races from Thirsk:

  • 14:20 – Aintree
  • 14:55 – Aintree
  • 15:18 – Thirsk
  • 15:30 – Aintree
  • 15:53 – Thirsk
  • 16:05 – Aintree
  • 16:40 – Aintree

With races across two very different tracks, adaptability is key when building your selections.

ITV7 Tips for Friday

Day 2 often proves just as tricky — if not more so — than the opener.

Key Strategy Points:

  • Trust class horses in Aintree’s feature races
  • Treat Thirsk races with extra caution
  • Factor in ground conditions across both tracks
  • Avoid chasing outsiders in every race
  • Use market signals in competitive handicaps

The Aintree Factor

Aintree’s unique layout continues to play a big role on Day 2.

Key considerations:

  • Horses with course form often outperform expectations
  • Strong jumpers are favoured in testing races
  • Race positioning can be crucial, especially in bigger fields
  • Experience at the top level can make the difference

The Thirsk Unknown

The inclusion of two races from Thirsk adds a different dimension.

What makes them tricky:

  • Different track profile compared to Aintree
  • Less exposed runners in some races
  • Potentially wider betting markets
  • Less obvious form lines

These races can often decide whether you land all seven.

Finding the Winning Edge

To give yourself the best chance:

  • Mix safe selections with one or two value picks
  • Avoid overcomplicating your ticket
  • Follow in-form trainers and jockeys
  • Keep an eye on late odds movement

Consistency across all seven races is key — not just hitting big prices.

Why Friday Is a Big ITV7 Opportunity

Day 2 sits right in the heart of the festival.

Reasons to get involved:

  • Strong ITV coverage and engagement
  • Bigger ITV7 prize pools
  • Competitive, high-quality racing
  • Increased attention ahead of Grand National day

It’s one of the standout ITV7 cards of the week.

Final Word

With a blend of elite racing at Aintree and unpredictable contests at Thirsk, Friday’s ITV7 presents a serious but rewarding challenge.

Get your selections right, and you could be in with a chance of landing the jackpot.

Make sure your ITV7 picks are in before the first race — and enjoy another huge day at Aintree. 🏇

ITV7 OFFER

Pick 7 Winners – Win Big!

PLAY ITV7 NOW

Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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