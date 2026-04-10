Aintree Day 2 Free Bet Offers: Best Grand National Deals for New Customers Today

Aintree Day 2 Free Bet Offers – Best Grand National Festival Deals (Friday)

Event: Aintree Festival

Focus: Day 2 Racing, Tips & New Customer Offers

Day 2 of the Aintree Festival keeps the momentum building with another stacked card of high-quality racing. With the Grand National now firmly on the horizon, Friday’s action is packed with competitive races, strong fields and major betting interest.

For punters, it’s also another prime opportunity to take advantage of some of the best free bet offers available during the festival.

PADDY POWER OFFER! £50 Free Bets When You Bet £10! CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Bet Exclusive £40 In Free Bets When You bet £10! CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Betfair Offer! £50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10! Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why Aintree Day 2 Is a Key Betting Day

Friday often strikes the perfect balance between quality and value.

Key features:

Competitive racing across the card

Strong mix of favourites and value runners

Trainers targeting key festival wins

Markets that are active but not always predictable

It’s a day where smart betting strategy can really pay off.

Day 2 Betting Strategy

With one day of the festival already complete, there’s more information to work with.

Key angles to consider:

Which trainers and jockeys performed well on Day 1

How the ground is riding at Aintree

Whether favourites are holding up or being beaten

How race pace is affecting results

Using Day 1 insights can give you a valuable edge.

Best Free Bet Offers for New Customers

Day 2 is another excellent opportunity to make the most of welcome offers from leading bookmakers.

Sky Bet Offer

Bet £10 and get £40 in free bets

Ideal for spreading bets across multiple races

Additional boosts often available during big meetings

Paddy Power Offer

Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets

One of the strongest offers available during the festival

Great for backing multiple selections or bigger-priced runners

Betfair Offer

Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets

Access to both sportsbook and exchange betting

Flexibility for different betting strategies

Where You Can Gain an Edge

Day 2 often rewards those who adapt.

Look out for:

Trainers carrying momentum from Day 1

Horses suited to Aintree’s unique track

Market movers close to race time

Value in competitive handicaps

Staying flexible and reacting to new information is key.

Building Towards the Grand National

By Friday, attention is fully turning towards the weekend’s showpiece.

For punters, this is a chance to:

Refine your understanding of conditions

Spot emerging trends

Identify in-form connections

These insights can be crucial ahead of Grand National day.

Final Word

Aintree Day 2 offers another day of top-class racing alongside some of the best free bet offers you’ll see during the festival.

With more information available and markets in full flow, it’s a great opportunity to get involved and make the most of the action.

Best Offers for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – Bet £10 get £40 in free bets

👉 Paddy Power – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets

👉 Betfair – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.