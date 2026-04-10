Aintree Day 2 Free Bet Offers: Best Grand National Deals for New Customers Today

Aintree Day 2 Free Bet Offers – Best Grand National Festival Deals (Friday)
Event: Aintree Festival
Focus: Day 2 Racing, Tips & New Customer Offers
Day 2 of the Aintree Festival keeps the momentum building with another stacked card of high-quality racing. With the Grand National now firmly on the horizon, Friday’s action is packed with competitive races, strong fields and major betting interest.
For punters, it’s also another prime opportunity to take advantage of some of the best free bet offers available during the festival.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
£50 Free Bets When You Bet £10!CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Sky Bet Exclusive
£40 In Free Bets When You bet £10!CLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
Betfair Offer!
£50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10!Claim Offer Here
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Why Aintree Day 2 Is a Key Betting Day
Friday often strikes the perfect balance between quality and value.
Key features:
- Competitive racing across the card
- Strong mix of favourites and value runners
- Trainers targeting key festival wins
- Markets that are active but not always predictable
It’s a day where smart betting strategy can really pay off.
Day 2 Betting Strategy
With one day of the festival already complete, there’s more information to work with.
Key angles to consider:
- Which trainers and jockeys performed well on Day 1
- How the ground is riding at Aintree
- Whether favourites are holding up or being beaten
- How race pace is affecting results
Using Day 1 insights can give you a valuable edge.
Best Free Bet Offers for New Customers
Day 2 is another excellent opportunity to make the most of welcome offers from leading bookmakers.
Sky Bet Offer
- Bet £10 and get £40 in free bets
- Ideal for spreading bets across multiple races
- Additional boosts often available during big meetings
Paddy Power Offer
- Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
- One of the strongest offers available during the festival
- Great for backing multiple selections or bigger-priced runners
Betfair Offer
- Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
- Access to both sportsbook and exchange betting
- Flexibility for different betting strategies
Where You Can Gain an Edge
Day 2 often rewards those who adapt.
Look out for:
- Trainers carrying momentum from Day 1
- Horses suited to Aintree’s unique track
- Market movers close to race time
- Value in competitive handicaps
Staying flexible and reacting to new information is key.
Building Towards the Grand National
By Friday, attention is fully turning towards the weekend’s showpiece.
For punters, this is a chance to:
- Refine your understanding of conditions
- Spot emerging trends
- Identify in-form connections
These insights can be crucial ahead of Grand National day.
Final Word
Aintree Day 2 offers another day of top-class racing alongside some of the best free bet offers you’ll see during the festival.
With more information available and markets in full flow, it’s a great opportunity to get involved and make the most of the action.
Best Offers for New Customers:
👉 Sky Bet – Bet £10 get £40 in free bets
👉 Paddy Power – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets
👉 Betfair – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets
18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.