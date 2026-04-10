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Compare the best Aintree free bet offers for Day 2 of the Grand National Festival. Claim Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair sign-up deals today.

Aintree Day 2 Free Bet Offers: Best Grand National Deals for New Customers Today

Aintree Day 2 Free Bet Offers – Best Grand National Festival Deals (Friday)

Event: Aintree Festival
Focus: Day 2 Racing, Tips & New Customer Offers

Day 2 of the Aintree Festival keeps the momentum building with another stacked card of high-quality racing. With the Grand National now firmly on the horizon, Friday’s action is packed with competitive races, strong fields and major betting interest.

For punters, it’s also another prime opportunity to take advantage of some of the best free bet offers available during the festival.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

£50 Free Bets When You Bet £10!

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Bet Exclusive

£40 In Free Bets When You bet £10!

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Betfair Offer!

£50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10!

Claim Offer Here

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why Aintree Day 2 Is a Key Betting Day

Friday often strikes the perfect balance between quality and value.

Key features:

  • Competitive racing across the card
  • Strong mix of favourites and value runners
  • Trainers targeting key festival wins
  • Markets that are active but not always predictable

It’s a day where smart betting strategy can really pay off.

Day 2 Betting Strategy

With one day of the festival already complete, there’s more information to work with.

Key angles to consider:

  • Which trainers and jockeys performed well on Day 1
  • How the ground is riding at Aintree
  • Whether favourites are holding up or being beaten
  • How race pace is affecting results

Using Day 1 insights can give you a valuable edge.

Best Free Bet Offers for New Customers

Day 2 is another excellent opportunity to make the most of welcome offers from leading bookmakers.

Sky Bet Offer

  • Bet £10 and get £40 in free bets
  • Ideal for spreading bets across multiple races
  • Additional boosts often available during big meetings

Paddy Power Offer

  • Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
  • One of the strongest offers available during the festival
  • Great for backing multiple selections or bigger-priced runners

Betfair Offer

  • Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
  • Access to both sportsbook and exchange betting
  • Flexibility for different betting strategies

Where You Can Gain an Edge

Day 2 often rewards those who adapt.

Look out for:

  • Trainers carrying momentum from Day 1
  • Horses suited to Aintree’s unique track
  • Market movers close to race time
  • Value in competitive handicaps

Staying flexible and reacting to new information is key.

Building Towards the Grand National

By Friday, attention is fully turning towards the weekend’s showpiece.

For punters, this is a chance to:

  • Refine your understanding of conditions
  • Spot emerging trends
  • Identify in-form connections

These insights can be crucial ahead of Grand National day.

Final Word

Aintree Day 2 offers another day of top-class racing alongside some of the best free bet offers you’ll see during the festival.

With more information available and markets in full flow, it’s a great opportunity to get involved and make the most of the action.

Best Offers for New Customers:
👉 Sky Bet – Bet £10 get £40 in free bets
👉 Paddy Power – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets
👉 Betfair – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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