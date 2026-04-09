Aintree Day 1 Free Bet Offers: Best Grand National Deals for New Customers Today

Aintree Day 1 Free Bet Offers – Best Sign-Up Deals for Grand National Festival
Event: Aintree Festival
Focus: Day 1 Racing, Tips & New Customer Offers
The opening day of the Aintree Festival marks the start of one of the biggest weeks in the racing calendar. With high-quality fields, competitive handicaps and huge interest building ahead of the Grand National, Thursday’s card offers both top-class action and major betting opportunities.
For punters, it’s not just about picking winners — it’s also one of the best days of the year to take advantage of bookmaker welcome offers.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
£50 Free Bets When You Bet £10!CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Sky Bet Exclusive
£40 In Free Bets When You bet £10!CLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
Betfair Offer!
£50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10!Claim Offer Here
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Why Aintree Day 1 Is So Popular
The first day of the festival combines elite racing with unpredictability — a perfect mix for both casual fans and experienced bettors.
Key features:
- Strong ITV coverage across the afternoon
- Competitive fields with value opportunities
- Trainers targeting early festival winners
- Increased betting activity and market movement
It’s also the point where momentum begins to build towards Grand National weekend.
Day 1 Betting Strategy
Aintree is a unique track, and that matters when analysing races.
Key angles to consider:
- Course form is often a strong indicator
- Big-field handicaps can produce shocks
- Race pace is crucial on this track
- Ground conditions can change outcomes quickly
Balancing short-priced favourites with value selections is often the best approach.
Best Bookmaker Offers for New Customers
Aintree Day 1 is a prime opportunity to take advantage of enhanced welcome offers.
Sky Bet Offer
- Bet £10 and get £40 in free bets
- Additional incentives often available during major festivals
- Strong option for multi-bet players
Paddy Power Offer
- Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
- Competitive promotions around major racing events
- Well-suited to backing multiple runners across different races
Betfair Offer
- Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
- Access to both sportsbook and exchange markets
- Flexibility in how you approach races
Where You Can Gain an Edge
With so many runners and variables, small advantages can make a big difference.
Look out for:
- Trainers in strong recent form
- Jockey bookings that signal intent
- Late market moves before race time
- Horses stepping up in trip or class
Building Towards the Grand National
Thursday isn’t just about the races on the day.
It’s also a chance to:
- Spot trends ahead of the weekend
- Track how conditions are riding
- Identify horses and connections in form
These insights can prove valuable when the Grand National takes centre stage.
Final Word
Aintree Day 1 delivers high-quality racing, competitive betting markets and some of the best free bet offers you’ll see all year.
Whether you’re targeting winners, exploring value, or making the most of free bets, it’s the perfect way to get involved in one of racing’s biggest festivals.
Best Offers for New Customers:
👉 Sky Bet – Bet £10 get £40 in free bets
👉 Paddy Power – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets
👉 Betfair – Bet £10 get £50 in free bets
18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.