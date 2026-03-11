Betfair Sign Up Offer: PSG vs Chelsea - 50/1 a goal to be scored

Betfair Sign Up Offer – PSG vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 11th March

Kick-off: 20:00

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Offer: 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

When Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea meet at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 11, it won't just be another Champions League knockout tie. It will be a rematch of last year's Club World Cup final – a fixture that carries history, intensity, and the kind of narrative that only European football can provide.

With Betfair offering 50/1 odds on a goal to be scored, this is a match where backing goals feels like backing the inevitable.

Betfair Special Offer! 50/1 a goal to be scored: PSG vs Chelsea PLUS a £10 Cheltenham Multi Free Bet! Claim 50/1 Offer Here New customers only. Max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals. Promo code ZFBEDA. T&Cs apply. 18+.

A Modern Day Rivalry

PSG and Chelsea have become locked in a fascinating modern rivalry. Both have experienced takeovers and have a history of winning their domestic leagues

These are two clubs with:

Seemingly unlimited ambition

Significant resources

Determined to leave their mark on European football.

Last year's Club World Cup final was a showcase of attacking prowess and tactical intrigue, and this Champions League encounter promises to be equally compelling.

PSG are the reigning European champions – they won the Champions League in 2025 – and they arrive at this fixture with the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are a club with a storied history in this competition, having won it twice (2012 and 2021), and they're hungry to add a third European crown to their collection.

PSG's Attacking Prowess

The Parc des Princes will be a fortress on Wednesday night, and PSG will be determined to use their home advantage to devastating effect.

The French champions have shown their attacking credentials throughout the Champions League league phase. They demolished Atalanta 4-0 at home, thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 away, and most impressively, beat Barcelona 2-1 on the road.

That's the kind of attacking football that makes opposition defenses tremble.

In the playoff round, PSG defeated Monaco 5-4 on aggregate, winning the first leg 3-2 and drawing the second 2-2. That's a team that plays attacking, entertaining football. Goals flow when PSG are involved.

Chelsea's Proven Quality

Chelsea finishing sixth in the league phase – two points above PSG – which tells you everything you need to know about their quality.

The Blues have been equally impressive in their attacking play. They beat Ajax 5-1 at home, Barcelona 3-0 in west London, and capped their league phase with a 3-2 victory away to Napoli. Scoring goals against some of Europes best teams.

Chelsea have won this competition before, and they know what it takes to succeed on European football's biggest stage.

Their experience in knockout football is invaluable, and they'll arrive in Paris with the confidence of a team that has proven itself capable of beating anyone on their day.

A History of Goals

When you look at the recent history between these two clubs, goals have been a constant feature. PSG and Chelsea don't do cagey, defensive affairs. They're teams that want to control matches, impose their will, and break down opposition defenses through attacking play.

The Club World Cup final last year was a thrilling encounter, and there's every reason to expect this Champions League tie to follow a similar pattern. Both sides have world-class attacking talent. PSG's ability to create and convert chances has been evident all season. Chelsea's attacking prowess – demonstrated by their goals totals in the league stage– shows they're equally capable of putting teams to the sword.

Tactical Battle, Attacking Intensity

This won't be a match decided by defensive solidity alone. Both managers will be looking to impose their attacking philosophy, to control possession, and to break through opposition lines. In knockout football, especially at this level, teams cannot afford to be passive.

They must attack, they must create, and they must score. The Parc des Princes is one of European football's most intimidating atmospheres. PSG will be buoyed by their home support, and they'll be determined to take an advantage to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

Chelsea will need to be brave, to take risks, and to create chances of their own. That's a recipe for an open, entertaining contest – exactly the kind of match where goals are inevitable.

Why 50/1 Represents Great Value

Here's the reality: a goal being scored in a Champions League knockout match between two of Europe's most attacking sides is not a long shot. It's a formality.

PSG and Chelsea aren't teams that defend deep and hope for penalties. They're teams that attack, create, and score. With world-class talent on both sides and the stakes as high as they get, goals feel almost certain.

Betfair Special Offer! 50/1 a goal to be scored: PSG vs Chelsea PLUS a £10 Cheltenham Multi Free Bet! Claim 50/1 Offer Here New customers only. Max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals. Promo code ZFBEDA. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code ZFBEDA

Deposit a minimum of £10 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Paris St-G v Chelsea on Wednesday, March 11th.

Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets.

A £10 free racing bet to be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles.

The racing £10 Free Bet will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled and can be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival.

All Free bets are valid for 30 days

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.