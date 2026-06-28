Kane, who now has 18 goals in all major international tournaments among his record tally of 82 goals from 116 appearances, was two short of Gary Lineker's haul of 10 heading into this summer's showpiece.

A brace in the opening 4-2 victory over Croatia saw Kane draw level and despite firing blanks in the disappointing goalless draw with Ghana, he finally made more history by adding England's second goal against Panama.

Jude Bellingham had earlier broken the deadlock in the 62nd minute before providing the assist for Kane just five minutes later as Thomas Tuchel's side sealed top spot on seven points ahead of Croatia, who beat Ghana 2-1 to finish on six points.

England will now meet DR Congo in the last 32 in Atlanta at 1700 BST on Wednesday and victory would see them face either co-hosts Mexico or Ecuador in the last 16.

The Three Lions are joint 6/1 third favourites alongside Spain to lift the trophy while France head the betting at 7/2, with Argentina priced at 4/1.

In the Golden Boot race, Kane is 13/1 after taking his tally to three but Lionel Messi (10/11 favourite) leads the way on six goals ahead of Kylian Mbappe (12/1), Ousmane Dembele (10/1), Vinicius Junior (12/1) and Erling Haaland (16/1), who all have four.

World Cup: Knockout stage fixtures

In draw bracket order

Germany v Paraguay - Monday June 29, 2130 BST, Boston

Monday June 29, 2130 BST, Boston France v Sweden - Tuesday June 30, 2200 BST, New York

Tuesday June 30, 2200 BST, New York South Africa v Canada - Sunday June 28, 2000 BST, Los Angeles

Sunday June 28, 2000 BST, Los Angeles Netherlands v Morocco - Tuesday June 30, 0200 BST, Monterrey

Tuesday June 30, 0200 BST, Monterrey Portugal v Croatia - Friday July 3, 0000 BST, Toronto

Friday July 3, 0000 BST, Toronto Spain v Austria - Thursday July 2, 2000 BST, Los Angeles

Thursday July 2, 2000 BST, Los Angeles USA v Bosnia - Thursday July 2, 0100 BST, San Francisco

Thursday July 2, 0100 BST, San Francisco Belgium v Senegal - Wednesday July 1, 2100 BST, Seattle

Wednesday July 1, 2100 BST, Seattle Brazil v Japan - Monday June 29, 1800 BST, Houston

Monday June 29, 1800 BST, Houston Ivory Coast v Norway - Tuesday June 30, 1800 BST, Dallas

Tuesday June 30, 1800 BST, Dallas Mexico v Ecuador - Wednesday July 1, 0200 BST, Mexico

Wednesday July 1, 0200 BST, Mexico England v DR Congo - Wednesday July 1, 1700 BST, Atlanta

Wednesday July 1, 1700 BST, Atlanta Argentina v Cape Verde - Friday July 3, 2300 BST, Miami

Friday July 3, 2300 BST, Miami Australia v Egypt - Friday July 3, 1900 BST, Dallas

Friday July 3, 1900 BST, Dallas Switzerland v Algeria - Friday July 3, 0400 BST, Vancouver

Friday July 3, 0400 BST, Vancouver Colombia v Ghana - Saturday July 4, 0230 BST, Kansas City



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