Watch highlights as Scotland make winning return to World Cup with 1-0 win against Haiti

John McGinn scored the only goal as Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in their first World Cup game since 1998.

McGinn's scuffed, deflected strike, shortly after the first-half drinks break, was emblematic of a game packed with Scotland nerves and Haiti chaos, the latter unable to take advantage of the openings they created. Scotland for now won't care, but tougher tests await first in Morocco and then Brazil, who had earlier played out a 1-1 draw in which Vinicius Junior cancelled out Ismael Saibari's opener. Watch: Haiti vs Scotland highlights

HIGHLIGHTS - Haiti v Scotland | Tartan Army back on world stage | FIFA World Cup 2026