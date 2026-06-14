Watch highlights as Scotland make winning return to World Cup with 1-0 win against Haiti

John McGinn scored the only goal as Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in their first World Cup game since 1998.
McGinn's scuffed, deflected strike, shortly after the first-half drinks break, was emblematic of a game packed with Scotland nerves and Haiti chaos, the latter unable to take advantage of the openings they created.
Scotland for now won't care, but tougher tests await first in Morocco and then Brazil, who had earlier played out a 1-1 draw in which Vinicius Junior cancelled out Ismael Saibari's opener.
Watch: Haiti vs Scotland highlights
Scott McTominay could've had the opener here for Scotland after 15 minutes before a hopeful Haiti penalty claim was waved away, and then came what would prove to be the decisive moment.
The finish might've been scrappy, but the move itself was impressive, starting with Grant Hanley's long ball to Che Adams, who found the influential Ben Gannon-Doak and then met the return ball.
Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide produced a fine save to Adams' surprise, but McGinn, selected in preference to Ryan Christie, was in the right place to score from 12 yards out on Scotland's first appearance since France '98.
Frantzdy Pierrot's header went just wide and Placide almost handed Scotland a second after a careless back-pass, but McGinn's goal proved enough to settle things.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup Acca
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- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
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