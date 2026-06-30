Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Despite dominating the match they looked set for an early exit when Cody Gakpo scored on the counter attack 18 minutes from time.

But Issa Diop powerfully headed home deep into stoppage time before Morocco won a dramatic shootout 3-2.

The Netherlands missed three penalties, with Morocco missing two themselves.

Ultimately Yassine Bounou's save from Crysencio Summerville gave Ismail Saibari the opportunity to fire home and clinch a round-of-16 tie against Canada on Saturday.