Morocco celebrate against the netherlands

Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Football
Tue June 30, 2026 · 2h ago

Morocco fought back to beat the Netherlands on penalties and reach the last 16 for the second World Cup in succession.

Despite dominating the match they looked set for an early exit when Cody Gakpo scored on the counter attack 18 minutes from time.

But Issa Diop powerfully headed home deep into stoppage time before Morocco won a dramatic shootout 3-2.

The Netherlands missed three penalties, with Morocco missing two themselves.

Ultimately Yassine Bounou's save from Crysencio Summerville gave Ismail Saibari the opportunity to fire home and clinch a round-of-16 tie against Canada on Saturday.

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

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