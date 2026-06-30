Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Morocco fought back to beat the Netherlands on penalties and reach the last 16 for the second World Cup in succession.
Despite dominating the match they looked set for an early exit when Cody Gakpo scored on the counter attack 18 minutes from time.
But Issa Diop powerfully headed home deep into stoppage time before Morocco won a dramatic shootout 3-2.
The Netherlands missed three penalties, with Morocco missing two themselves.
Ultimately Yassine Bounou's save from Crysencio Summerville gave Ismail Saibari the opportunity to fire home and clinch a round-of-16 tie against Canada on Saturday.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
- Outright preview
- Golden Boot preview
- Golden Ball preview
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- FREE World Cup sweepstake kit
- World Cup: All you need to know
- Fixtures, results and live scores
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.