In Ben Gannon-Doak, Scotland possess a player capable of attracting global attention

The World Cup has always had a habit of creating stars.

A teenager bursts on to the scene, a little-known winger catches fire for a month, and suddenly the football world is scrambling to learn everything about them. Scotland will hope their long-awaited return to the tournament after a 28-year absence is remembered for something more significant than merely making up the numbers. If that happens, there is every chance Ben Gannon-Doak will be at the heart of it.

The 20-year-old provided a timely reminder of his enormous potential in Scotland’s final World Cup warm-up against Bolivia on 6 June. Steve Clarke’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory in New Jersey, with Gannon-Doak instrumental throughout. His blistering pace repeatedly stretched the Bolivian defence and he supplied two assists for Che Adams, turning defence into attack in the blink of an eye whenever Scotland won possession. It was precisely the sort of performance that has long convinced coaches and scouts that he possesses elite-level tools.

'They are putting on a show' ✨



Che Adams scores his second of the match and Scotland have an incredible 4-0 lead over Bolivia



Watch live on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website 📺 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/xp40NYDd5g — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 6, 2026

What makes Gannon-Doak such an intriguing World Cup prospect is that he offers something Scotland have often lacked. Clarke’s side are organised, disciplined and physically competitive, but they are not blessed with an abundance of players capable of carrying the ball 40 yards and instantly transforming a defensive situation into a dangerous attack. Gannon-Doak can do that. His acceleration is explosive, his dribbling direct and aggressive. He does not need a carefully constructed move to create danger. Give him a yard of space and he can generate it himself. That quality becomes particularly valuable in tournament football. Group stage matches are often tight and cautious. Teams can spend long periods cancelling each other out. In those moments, the player who can break a line with a dribble or exploit a transition opportunity becomes priceless.

Steve Clarke will be hoping Ben Gannon-Doak can give Scotland a spark

Scotland know they will not dominate possession against teams like Brazil. They may not even enjoy much of the ball against Morocco. But they do not necessarily need to if Gannon-Doak is carrying a threat every time possession changes hands. The funny thing is that his emergence on the international stage has not followed the straightforward trajectory many expected. For years, Gannon-Doak was regarded as one of the brightest prospects of his generation. Liverpool moved quickly to sign him from Celtic as a teenager, believing they had secured one of British football’s most exciting young attackers. He impressed throughout the academy system and generated significant hype around Anfield. The combination of speed, confidence and technical quality made him look like a future first-team regular. Yet the breakthrough never quite arrived. There were flashes of promise, a handful of senior appearances and an encouraging loan spell away from Merseyside, but not enough opportunities to establish himself in Liverpool’s first team. Last summer he finally made a permanent move to Bournemouth in a deal worth up to £25m, though Liverpool were careful to include a buy-back clause as protection against losing a player they still believed could develop into something special.

Ben Gannon-Doak joined Bournemouth last summer

The Bournemouth move was supposed to be the launchpad. Instead, the past season has been more complicated. There have been moments of encouragement, but it would be difficult to argue that Gannon-Doak has fully delivered on the expectations that followed him south. The raw ingredients remain obvious, yet consistency has been elusive. Decision-making in the final third has occasionally been questioned. End product has not always matched the excitement generated by his approach play. That is hardly unusual for a winger who only turned 20 last November. Modern football often distorts perceptions of development. Because players such as Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal have become global stars before their 20th birthdays, anyone who has not conquered the sport by that age can seem behind schedule. The reality is very different. Most wide forwards require years of repetition before their decision-making catches up with their athletic gifts.

Jude Bellingham became a world star at a young age

The encouraging aspect for Scotland is that Gannon-Doak appears to be moving in the right direction at exactly the right moment. His display against Bolivia felt significant because it showcased maturity as much as explosiveness. The pace was expected. The direct running was familiar. The final pass was the notable part. For perhaps the first time in a Scotland shirt, he consistently made the correct choices when entering dangerous areas. His assists for Adams were simple rather than spectacular, but that was precisely the point. He recognised the opportunity, executed the pass and moved on. If he can carry that into the World Cup, Scotland suddenly possess a player capable of attracting global attention.

Scotland's Ben Gannon-Doak in action against Bolivia

The timing could hardly be more interesting from a club perspective, either. Liverpool’s decision to retain a buy-back option already looks increasingly shrewd. The situation has become even more intriguing following the appointment of Andoni Iraola as Liverpool manager. The Spaniard worked closely with Gannon-Doak at Bournemouth and knows exactly what kind of player he is inheriting through that clause. Iraola built his reputation on improving young players and creating high-intensity attacking teams. Few young wingers seem more naturally suited to his football than Gannon-Doak. It is not difficult to imagine the scenario. Gannon-Doak shines at the World Cup. Scotland exceed expectations. His value rises dramatically. Suddenly Liverpool are monitoring a player they already control, at least partially, through that buy-back agreement. What looked like a sensible piece of future-proofing could become one of the smartest clauses inserted into any Premier League transfer in recent years.

Could Andoni Iraola be tempted to take Ben Gannon-Doak with him to Liverpool?

Of course, none of this guarantees success. Plenty of exciting young attackers have arrived at major tournaments carrying breakout-star billing and left without making a meaningful impact. But the ingredients are there. Scotland have a clear tactical identity. They have experienced leaders around him. They have a manager willing to trust young players when they are performing. Most importantly, they have a winger whose greatest strengths are perfectly suited to the unique demands of tournament football. Gannon-Doak still has plenty to prove at club level. He still has work to do before he can claim to have justified the enormous expectations that followed him from Celtic to Liverpool and then to Bournemouth. Yet football careers are rarely linear. Sometimes a single tournament changes everything. On the evidence of what he produced against Bolivia, Scotland may be travelling into the World Cup with one of the competition’s most dangerous unknowns. And by the time the tournament ends, Ben Gannon-Doak may no longer be unknown at all.