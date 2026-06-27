Cape Verde to face Argentina in last 32 after making World Cup history

Their reward is a round-of-32 clash against holders Argentina in Miami.

Having begun with one of the competition's biggest ever shocks, holding pre-tournament favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw, they then caused a further surprise by drawing 2-2 with Uruguay.

Finishing with another draw meant their three points was enough to secure second place in Group H, a point ahead of both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay - who lost their final match to Spain.