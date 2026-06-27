Cape Verde to face Argentina in last 32 after making World Cup history

Cape Verde’s remarkable debut World Cup campaign is still alive, with the island nation off Africa’s west coast becoming the smallest country by population to reach the knockout stage after a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston.
Their reward is a round-of-32 clash against holders Argentina in Miami.
Having begun with one of the competition's biggest ever shocks, holding pre-tournament favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw, they then caused a further surprise by drawing 2-2 with Uruguay.
Finishing with another draw meant their three points was enough to secure second place in Group H, a point ahead of both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay - who lost their final match to Spain.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup Acca
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
- Outright preview
- Golden Boot preview
- Golden Ball preview
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- FREE World Cup sweepstake kit
- World Cup: All you need to know
- Fixtures, results and live scores
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