Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Over 4.5 Bosnia and Herzegovina shots on target at 11/4 (bet365, BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday TV: BBC One Live odds, form and stats

For all the headline-grabbing of this tournament by the United States - most of it falling short of the requirements to be filed as a 'positive' - you'd be forgiven for forgetting that Canada is also a co-host. That should change in the hours leading up to kick-off in Toronto on Friday night. It's only right they get their time in the global spotlight. This could be one of just two occasions where a home Canadian crowd may well see a win at the tournament though. The second contest against Qatar in Vancouver puts them against arguably the worst team of the 48 while Switzerland should top Group B. It's not that straightforward though. Bosnia and Herzegovina have proven to be an awkward side to play against and dumped Italy out of the play-offs to secure their place in North America.

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They're a tricky team to get the better of. A direct approach coupled with a physical presence should be enough to see them progress to the knockout stages - picking up something here would set them well on their way. That's because all three teams should beat Qatar and four points should be more than enough to secure a place as one of the eight best third-placed sides at least. And tournament hosts don't always win their first game, especially if they're not a leading side on the international stage. Qatar were beaten by Ecuador in 2022 while South Africa were held by Mexico in 2010. Russia may have put in a five-star performance in 2018 but they were facing Saudi Arabia. I'm also not completely convinced on how suited high intensity football is in tournaments. Jesse Marsch's side haven't totally inspired in some of their previous friendlies, finishing third in the 2025 edition of the CONCACAF Nations League and being beaten semi-finalists in the 2024 Copa America.

Jesse Marsch will be hoping that home advantage helps Canada

I wouldn't be surprised if they took an early lead though given the home crowd and the occasion. That's one of a few reasons why I'm interested in the 11/4 on OVER 4.5 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA SHOTS ON TARGET. The game state may well dictate that they need to attack more as they aim to find a way back into it but even if it doesn't, they've demonstrated their attacking intent on more than one occasion. Sergej Barbarez's men ranked 14th of 54 in European qualifying for average shots per game, while their 5.3 on target put them 19th in this category. In the play-offs, they had a huge ten over 90 minutes against Italy with four against Wales. It's tricky to focus too much on Canada's opponents' showings in what were non-competitive contests.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's style could cause some issues for other teams

High turnovers are likely to be a feature for both sides and there may be an occasion or two where a centre-back is caught out in possession. One of those in Bosnia's favour presents a shooting opportunity in a great position. I'd also expect them to have the better of the aerial battle between the two sides, particularly if they can win set-pieces and corners to try and capitalise on it. Ultimately, this is a tournament like no other and we'll see a few surprise results. Unless one of these two sides runs away with it on the scoreline, it's unlikely to fall into that category. And in a game I just can't call, I'll side with the away side having their chances on goal.