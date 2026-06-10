Brazil vs Morocco predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Morocco to win at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt Casemiro to be carded at 11/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Group C’s curtain-raiser between Brazil and Morocco will be crucial as both sides look to establish themselves as the commanding force. The combination of the Selecao's prestige and the Atlas Lions' plucky reputation makes this clash feels like the game of the opening round. Semi-finalists at the last World Cup, Morocco have captured the imagination heading into the 2026 edition, donning the preverbal dark horses tag once again. They became the first African nation to make the semi-finals four years ago, beating Belgium in the group, Spain on penalties in the round of 16 and Portugal 1-0 in the quarters. In fact, heading into the semis, Canada were the only side to breach their defence (five games, four clean sheets). Although there has been a change in the dugout, this side still has all the hallmarks of the one at the last finals; the cliched very difficult to beat remains apt.

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Since Qatar, they lost the AFCON final, only to be later awarded the title - on paper - in controversial circumstances some weeks later. That is until we wait for the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict following an appeal from Senegal. The fallout of all that saw former manager Walid Regragui resign and former Under-20s boss Mohamed Ouahbi take his place. Ouahbi was the mastermind behind Morocco's U20 World Cup title last year - the country's first world title - and he has promoted some of his young stars from that triumph to the senior squad.

Morocco Head Coach Mohamed Ouahbi during the FIFA U20 World Cup Chile 2025 final match between Argentina and Morocco.

Under his predecessor Regragui, Morocco only conceded two goals at the 2025 AFCON and one of those was from a penalty. In qualification, they only conceded twice in eight games. Whilst they still lean on those defensive foundations, Morocco 2.0 is a much bigger threat on the counter attack with PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz forming a formidable partnership on the right-hand side. They could certainly spring a surprise against Brazil, in what is looking like a classic battle between defence and attack. Selecao delved into uncharted waters with the appointment of their first foreign coach, a drastic measure during a tumultuous CONMEBOL qualification campaign. They burnt through three managers, got battered 4-1 by arch rivals Argentina before ultimately finishing fifth on goal difference. Legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti was appointed after that defeat and immediately reinstated Casemiro. He has also, somewhat controversially, taken Neymar to the finals.

His main task this summer will be striking a balance between an ageing midfield and star-studded attack. Ancelotti has tinkered with a 4-2-4 and 4-3-3. The former facilitates more of those exciting attackers at the expense of control in midfield. By the same token, an extra body in midfield offers slightly more defensive security. Don Carlo’s club pedigree and simplistic managerial style could be just the tonic for Brazil as they look to end a 24-year wait for their sixth World Cup title. Still, I can’t help but feel the 9/2 about a MOROCCO WIN is too big. CASEMIRO’s price of 11/5 TO BE CARDED is also worth a tout. He could be isolated in transition against this pacy Moroccan counter attack. The 34-year-old picked up two of Brazil’s last four friendlies, two in seven qualification games and 12 in 34 Premier League appearances for Manchester United. Referee Slavko Vincic dished out 6Y and 2R cards in the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and five yellows in his last international appearance.