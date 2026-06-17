Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 20 & 21 | Uruguay vs Cape Verde, New Zealand v Egypt

Football betting tips: World Cup
Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Sunday 23:00
New Zealand vs Egypt - Monday 02:00
2pts Uruguay and Egypt to win at 7/5 (General)
Further tips may appear here...
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
- Kick-off: Sunday, 23:00
- TV: BBC One
- Live odds, form and stats
There’s no denying Cape Verde’s heroic goalless draw against Spain was the moment of the tournament so far - perhaps rivalled by the hat-trick from a seemingly unageing Lionel Messi - but there has been quite the overreaction in the market to what was a fortunate result.
That's not to say the debutants didn't deserve every bit of luck that came their way, but they needed plenty of things to fall in their favour - and they duly did.
URUGUAY should not be 1/2 TO WIN.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side made a slow start against Saudi Arabia but looked more like themselves after half-time to recover and draw 1-1.
They were likely a little rusty having played no warm-up matches, and with centre-forward Darwin Nunez playing his first match since February, but they also lacked a balance that only came when captain Federico Valverde was moved from the right to his favoured central midfield position.
Cape Verde face a mammoth task to back up their opening performance, both physically and emotionally. They could also be forgiven for having an eye on their final group game with Saudi Arabia, where a win may very well send them through to the knockout stage.
New Zealand vs Egypt
- Kick-off: Monday, 02:00
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
I'm also keen to oppose New Zealand in their meeting with EGYPT.
The All Whites took plenty of column inches thanks to a brace from Motherwell’s Elijah Just against Iran, twice leading before eventually drawing 2-2.
That wave of positivity has seen them shorten for a fixture against a far superior opponent, with this Egypt’s best chance to record a first ever World Cup WIN.
They shared a highly competitive 1-1 draw with Belgium in their opener and, particularly in the first half, looked especially threatening by using Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush and Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah in a narrow front two.
The URUGUAY-EGYPT DOUBLE can be backed at 7/5 generally and is the advised bet.
Odds correct 10:45 BST (18/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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