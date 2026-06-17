best bets - marcelo bielsa

Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 20 & 21 | Uruguay vs Cape Verde, New Zealand v Egypt

Football
Thu June 18, 2026 · 4h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup

Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Sunday 23:00
New Zealand vs Egypt - Monday 02:00

2pts Uruguay and Egypt to win at 7/5 (General)

Further tips may appear here...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Uruguay vs Cape Verde

There’s no denying Cape Verde’s heroic goalless draw against Spain was the moment of the tournament so far - perhaps rivalled by the hat-trick from a seemingly unageing Lionel Messi - but there has been quite the overreaction in the market to what was a fortunate result.

That's not to say the debutants didn't deserve every bit of luck that came their way, but they needed plenty of things to fall in their favour - and they duly did.

URUGUAY should not be 1/2 TO WIN.

saudi arabia v uruguay match momentum

Marcelo Bielsa’s side made a slow start against Saudi Arabia but looked more like themselves after half-time to recover and draw 1-1.

They were likely a little rusty having played no warm-up matches, and with centre-forward Darwin Nunez playing his first match since February, but they also lacked a balance that only came when captain Federico Valverde was moved from the right to his favoured central midfield position.

Cape Verde face a mammoth task to back up their opening performance, both physically and emotionally. They could also be forgiven for having an eye on their final group game with Saudi Arabia, where a win may very well send them through to the knockout stage.

New Zealand vs Egypt

I'm also keen to oppose New Zealand in their meeting with EGYPT.

Elijah Just (right) was New Zealand's hero against Iran
Elijah Just (right) was New Zealand's hero against Iran

The All Whites took plenty of column inches thanks to a brace from Motherwell’s Elijah Just against Iran, twice leading before eventually drawing 2-2.

That wave of positivity has seen them shorten for a fixture against a far superior opponent, with this Egypt’s best chance to record a first ever World Cup WIN.

They shared a highly competitive 1-1 draw with Belgium in their opener and, particularly in the first half, looked especially threatening by using Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush and Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah in a narrow front two.

The URUGUAY-EGYPT DOUBLE can be backed at 7/5 generally and is the advised bet.

Odds correct 10:45 BST (18/06/26)

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

Group previews

Outright previews

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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