Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 20 & 21 | Uruguay vs Cape Verde, New Zealand v Egypt

Football betting tips: World Cup Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Sunday 23:00

New Zealand vs Egypt - Monday 02:00 2pts Uruguay and Egypt to win at 7/5 (General) Further tips may appear here... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Kick-off: Sunday, 23:00

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats There’s no denying Cape Verde’s heroic goalless draw against Spain was the moment of the tournament so far - perhaps rivalled by the hat-trick from a seemingly unageing Lionel Messi - but there has been quite the overreaction in the market to what was a fortunate result. That's not to say the debutants didn't deserve every bit of luck that came their way, but they needed plenty of things to fall in their favour - and they duly did. URUGUAY should not be 1/2 TO WIN.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side made a slow start against Saudi Arabia but looked more like themselves after half-time to recover and draw 1-1. They were likely a little rusty having played no warm-up matches, and with centre-forward Darwin Nunez playing his first match since February, but they also lacked a balance that only came when captain Federico Valverde was moved from the right to his favoured central midfield position. Cape Verde face a mammoth task to back up their opening performance, both physically and emotionally. They could also be forgiven for having an eye on their final group game with Saudi Arabia, where a win may very well send them through to the knockout stage.

New Zealand vs Egypt Kick-off: Monday, 02:00

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats I'm also keen to oppose New Zealand in their meeting with EGYPT.

Elijah Just (right) was New Zealand's hero against Iran