World Cup Golden Boot: Lionel Messi hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe record & Erling Haaland brace shake up top scorer race

A quirk of this year's World Cup schedule meant a long wait for fans to see the sport's true global superstars in action, with it not until day six that all of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi finally took to the pitch.

It was certainly worth the wait. After an underwhelming opening 45 minutes against Senegal, during which France could easily have found themselves trailing, Mbappe burst into life with a brace to inspire a 3-1 victory. In doing so, the France captain broke Olivier Giroud's all-time French goalscoring record. Having netted his 58th international goal with a wonderful long-range strike, Mbappe now has another landmark firmly in his sights.

Kylian Mbappe shone against Senegal

The 27-year-old has moved to 14 World Cup goals, leaving him just two shy of the all-time tournament record of 16. Given his form and France's status as favourites, few would bet against him surpassing it before the competition is over. However, you'll notice he has quite the competition...

All-time Men's World Cup Top Goalscorers Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16 goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 16 goals Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15 goals Kylian Mbappe (France) – 14 goals Gerd Muller (West Germany) – 14 goals Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals Pele (Brazil) – 12 goals Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany) – 11 goals Six players – 10 goals

Erling Haaland celebrates against Iraq

Haaland's performance for Norway against Iraq was considerably less spectacular, but the Manchester City striker did what he does best. His two goals both came from inside the six-yard box, with the second after he charged down an attempted clearance from the Iraq goalkeeper (they all count) shortly before half-time to restore Norway's lead and help them on their way to a 4-1 win in their first match at the tournament since 1998. Messi also produced a display he is renowned for, although we could all be forgiven that these days were gone. With Argentina beginning the defence of their title against Algeria, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner immediately took centre stage. At the age of 38, Messi became the first player in history to appear at six World Cups, a record that will no doubt sting Cristiano Ronaldo, who was beaten to the milestone by just 16 hours - Portugal's opening match against DR Congo takes place on Thursday evening UK time. Argentina 3-0 Algeria On a night that started and ended with history, he delivered breathtaking brilliance.

Lionel Messi became the oldest player ever to score multiple goals at a #FIFAWorldCup match at 38 years, 357 days 😮‍💨



Just check out this hat-trick... pic.twitter.com/HZT8Oc2j9H — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Messi rolled back the years with a performance full of energy and creativity, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career and drawing level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals. While he was undoubtedly helped by questionable goalkeeping for his first two strikes, there was also a goal disallowed, a fine save to deny him, and two further efforts that narrowly missed the target before he completed his treble with an unstoppable drive from the edge of the area. Over to you Cristiano.