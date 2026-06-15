Minnows Cape Verde hold Spain to goalless draw on World Cup debut

Cape Verde secured one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by holding Spain to a goalless draw in their first ever game at the tournament.
The third-smallest country to qualify for a World Cup, with the African island having a population of just 500,000 people, they were expected to be easily beaten by the European champions in Atalanta.
It rarely looked likely, with a five-minute spell shortly before half-time the only period in which Spain managed sustained pressure.
Spain, ranked second ranked in the world and joint-favourites to win the World Cup alongside France, were predictable and slow in their play, badly missing star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams who were introduced late on as they continue to recover from injury.
When Cape Verde's defence was eventually breached, veteran goalkeeper Vozinha made a series of saves to ensure his team battled to the draw they deserved, and took their place in World Cup history.
Beyond the story itself, the point gives the African side a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage, with a win against Saudi Arabia now virtually certain to send them through.
As for Spain, they face a battle with Uruguay to secure Group H's top spot.
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Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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