Minnows Cape Verde hold Spain to goalless draw on World Cup debut

The third-smallest country to qualify for a World Cup, with the African island having a population of just 500,000 people, they were expected to be easily beaten by the European champions in Atalanta.

It rarely looked likely, with a five-minute spell shortly before half-time the only period in which Spain managed sustained pressure.

Spain, ranked second ranked in the world and joint-favourites to win the World Cup alongside France, were predictable and slow in their play, badly missing star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams who were introduced late on as they continue to recover from injury.