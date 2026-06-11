Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 15 | Sweden vs Tunisia, Spain vs Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Football betting tips: World Cup Sweden vs Tunisia - Monday 03:00 1pt Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 6/4 (General) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score a brace at 11/1 (Betway) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score a hat-trick at 80/1 (Betway) Spain vs Cape Verde - Monday 17:00 1pt Sidny Lops to be carded at 29/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Mikel Oyarzabal 1+ assists at 3/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt Oyarzabal 2+ assists at 18/1 (BOYLESports) Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay - Monday 23:00 Tip may appear here Sunday PM/Monday AM... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Sweden vs Tunisia Kick-off: Monday, 03:00

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend At 6/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME, 11/1 TO SCORE A BRACE and 80/1 TO SCORE A HAT-TRICK against Tunisia, VIKTOR GYOKERES holds huge appeal. The Sweden striker gradually found his feet during his first season at Arsenal, with 19 of his 25 goals for club and country coming since late December. World Cup Group F preview He continues to thrive against weaker opposition and while he hasn't managed a treble for the Gunners - in 2024/25 he scored 3+ goals a remarkable seven times - there were four braces to go with his hat-trick in the World Cup play-off semi-final win over Ukraine. Gyokeres then netted a late winner against Poland to seal qualification and take his tally to 13 goals in his last 12 competitive internationals.

Tunisia’s reputation for possessing the kind of defensive resilience often typical of North African teams may be overstated. They were hammered 5-0 by Belgium in their final World Cup warm-up match, though three goals were scored after they had been reduced to 10 men, and failed to keep a clean sheet throughout the recent AFCON, with Nigeria running riot in the group stage to race 3-0 up before conceding two late consolation goals. With Graham Potter's reinvigorated Sweden expected to play to their attacking strengths, Liverpool frontman Alexander Isak is their other standout player, Gyokeres should get plenty of opportunities. Odds correct at 13:20 BST (12/06/26)

Spain vs Cape Verde Kick-off: Monday, 17:00

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill In a game Spain are painfully short to win, the card market looks the best way in thanks to the appointment of Adham Makhadmeh as the referee - he’s averaged 4.77 cards per game this season, dishing out nine yellows and a red in his last appearance. Cape Verde’s SIDNY LOPES should get the nod at full-back. He could start on either side, meaning he’ll be covering Lamine Yamal or Nico Williams. It doesn’t really matter which one he’s up against, both have pace and trickery in equal measure. World Cup Group H preview Yamal and Williams missed La Roja’s last friendly against Peru but returned to training on Thursday and should be given every chance to prove their fitness ahead of Monday’s game. Even if they don’t play, Lopes' price is still worth a punt as while he hasn't picked up a card for his country, he has a domestic cards per 90 average of 0.39.