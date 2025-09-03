World Series of Darts Finals 2025: Predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV 4-televised event in Amsterdam

The ITV4-televised World Series of Darts Finals takes place this weekend and our Chris Hammer brings you his quarter-by-quarter preview and tips.

Darts betting tips: World Series of Darts Finals 1.5pts Josh Rock to win the World Series of Darts Finals at 9/1 (General) 1pt Stephen Bunting to win the World Series of Darts Finals at 12/1 (General) 1pt Jermaine Wattimena to win the second quarter at 8/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If you had to rank the televised 'majors' on the PDC calendar, it's certainly not controversial to say the World Series of Darts Finals is bottom of the list. And by quite some distance. I've probably annoyed some darts purists by even classifying it as a major due to the qualification criteria being significantly - and understandably - weighted towards the seven invitational World Series events this year, but when we reach the second round and quarter-finals, the remaining players will be the elite of the sport. All in all, it's still a stellar field that should produce enough fireworks to kick this autumn period off with a bang. The biggest star of them all - Luke Littler - will be defending the title at AFAS Live from September 12-14 and is unsurprisingly the clear favourite at around 13/8 while Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock are considered his biggest rivals at single-figure prices.

World Series: Quarter One (1) Stephen Bunting v Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock

(8) Mike De Decker v Gabriel Clemens

Damon Heta v Joe Cullen Odds to win the quarter: Rock 6/4, Bunting 11/4, Heta 11/2, De Decker 13/2, Noppert 12/1, Clemens 16/1, Ratajski 18/1, Cullen 18/1 STEPHEN BUNTING heads into the climax of the World Series season as top seed having won two events on the calendar in Bahrain and Copenhagen while he also finished runner-up in another in Poland back in July. The Bullet has been an incredibly consistent performer in all competitions away from the Premier League this year having reached nine tournament finals and winning five of them. The most recent of those came on the Players Championship circuit late last month against Jonny Clayton and came a day after losing a final in a deciding leg against Jeffrey de Graaf, while he's also played well without success in back-to-back European Tour events over the past couple of weeks, losing both his matches with 100+ averages. One of those was against the red hot JOSH ROCK, who went on to lose 8-7 in the Flanders Darts Trophy final to Luke Littler before falling short against Luke Humphries in the Czech Darts Open final this past weekend. The Northern Irishman has really come of age this year thanks to successes in the World Cup alongside Daryl Gurney and the World Matchplay, where he enjoyed a thrilling run to the semi-finals, and after defeat to Humphries on Sunday he said he's "starting to be a proper dart player now." He's averaging 100+ for fun in any type of tournament so the likely second-round meeting against Bunting promises to be an absolute thriller. Along with Littler, they're the only players to have averaged over 100 in all competitions since the start of July and it's so hard to call. Of course Danny Noppert and Krzysztof Ratajski might have something to say about that clash materialising, while Mike de Decker and Damon Heta are also lively outsiders in this quarter - and possibly even Joe Cullen after winning Wednesday's Players Championship tournament with an average of 99. However, as the Rockstar said himself: "I’m sort of an enigma to myself at the minute. I can produce darts like today, but then you’ll watch me in a few weeks and I’ll have an 81 average." Overall I strongly feel it'll be Bunting or Rock who prevails in this section but it's an extremely close call. Although I'd marginally side with Rock due to the crest of a wave he's riding right now, I'm happy to back them both for the title as I fancy either to get the better of whoever comes out of the second quarter, even if it's world number one Luke Humphries... Verdict: Josh Rock to win the quarter

World Series: Quarter Two (4) Luke Humphries v James Wade

Kevin Doets v Jermaine Wattimena

(5) Rob Cross v Haupai Puha

Wessel Nijman v Michael van Gerwen Odds to win the quarter: Humphries 6/4, Cross 5/1, MVG 11/2, Wade 11/2, Nijman 7/1, Wattimena 8/1, Doets 20/1, Puha 40/1 Luke Humphries bounced back to title-winning form at the recent Czech Open after an indifferent summer which saw him crash out of the World Matchplay in the opening round. His average since the start of July is only 94.85 which ranks him at 20th over this time period while his performances in Prague weren't exactly breathtaking. That said, the only thing that really matters is results and he believes getting his hands on a trophy again will do his confidence the world of good. "Since I’ve won the Premier League it’s been tough for me. I have been struggling, but it felt so good being up here tonight. Now I feel dangerous again. This is when you need to be at your best, at the back end of the year. "I know if I want to stay as world number one I have to put the effort in and work hard. I want to be World Champion again, so it all starts from now." Two early exits in this week's Players Championship events won't have reinforced this confidence and being drawn against the evergreen James Wade isn't ideal at all despite the fact he thrashed him 7-1 in Prague. We were all reminded of the damage The Machine can do on the big stage during his superb run to the World Matchplay semi-finals, and even if Humphries does get past Wade, the likes of JERMAINE WATTIMENA, Rob Cross and Wessel Nijman have all been posting better numbers recently. Wattimena, who gave Littler a huge scare in Blackpool, won his maiden Players Championship event at the end of July while he was unfortunate to be thrashed 6-1 by Rock in the Czech Open quarter-finals... with an average of 107! The Dutchman did reach the European Championship final last year, beating Humphries along the way, and this year his career continues to go from strength to strength. With a home crowd behind him, he could be a spot of value to win this quarter. Verdict: Jermaine Wattimena to win the quarter