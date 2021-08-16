The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals, which takes place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31.
Here below we have everything you need to know...
Seeded players entered in round two on Saturday and play winners of Friday's first round.
Will appear here...
Friday October 29 (1800 GMT)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Saturday October 30 (1800 GMT)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Sunday October 31
Afternoon session (1145 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Evening session (1800 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Final (Best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet
The World Series of Darts Finals will be shown on ITV4 in the UK, with worldwide coverage through RTL7, DAZN and other PDC broadcast partners accompanied live streaming for PDCTV Rest of the World Subscribers.
Invited Players