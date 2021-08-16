Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price won the World Series of Darts Finals title (Picture: PDC/Kais Bodensieck, PDC Europe)
World Series of Darts Finals 2021: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

By Sporting Life
22:43 · SUN October 17, 2021

The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals, which takes place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31.

Here below we have everything you need to know...

World Series of Darts Finals: Draw & tournament bracket

Seeded players entered in round two on Saturday and play winners of Friday's first round.

Will appear here...

World Series of Darts: Schedule & results

Friday October 29 (1800 GMT)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Will appear here...

Saturday October 30 (1800 GMT)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Will appear here...

Sunday October 31
Afternoon session (1145 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Will appear here...

Evening session (1800 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Will appear here...

Final (Best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Will appear here...

World Series of Darts: Sky Bet odds

Which TV channel is the World Series of Darts Finals on?

The World Series of Darts Finals will be shown on ITV4 in the UK, with worldwide coverage through RTL7, DAZN and other PDC broadcast partners accompanied live streaming for PDCTV Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Series of Darts Finals Prize Fund

  • Winner £70,000
  • Runner-Up £30,000
  • Semi-Finals £20,000
  • Quarter-Finals £15,000
  • Second Round £7,500
  • First Round £5,000
  • Total £300,000

World Series of Darts Finals: Past winners

World Series of Darts 2020: Player line-up

Invited Players

  • Gerwyn Price
  • Peter Wright
  • Michael van Gerwen
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Gary Anderson
  • Nathan Aspinall
  • Jonny Clayton
  • Fallon Sherrock

    Next four players from PDC Order of Merit
  • James Wade
  • Jose de Sousa
  • Michael Smith
  • Dave Chisnall

    4x International Invited Players
  • Madars Razma
  • Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Gabriel Clemens
  • John Henderson

    4x Dutch Invited Players
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Danny Noppert
  • Vincent van der Voort
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan

