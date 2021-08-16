Here below we have everything you need to know...

World Series of Darts Finals: Draw & tournament bracket

Seeded players entered in round two on Saturday and play winners of Friday's first round.

Will appear here...

World Series of Darts: Schedule & results

Friday October 29 (1800 GMT)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Will appear here...

Saturday October 30 (1800 GMT)

Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Will appear here...

Sunday October 31

Afternoon session (1145 GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Will appear here...

Evening session (1800 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Will appear here...

Final (Best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Will appear here...

World Series of Darts: Sky Bet odds

Which TV channel is the World Series of Darts Finals on?

The World Series of Darts Finals will be shown on ITV4 in the UK, with worldwide coverage through RTL7, DAZN and other PDC broadcast partners accompanied live streaming for PDCTV Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Series of Darts Finals Prize Fund

Winner £70,000

£70,000 Runner-Up £30,000

£30,000 Semi-Finals £20,000

£20,000 Quarter-Finals £15,000

£15,000 Second Round £7,500

£7,500 First Round £5,000

£5,000 Total £300,000

World Series of Darts Finals: Past winners

World Series of Darts 2020: Player line-up

Invited Players

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gary Anderson

Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton

Fallon Sherrock



Next four players from PDC Order of Merit

James Wade

Jose de Sousa

Michael Smith

Dave Chisnall



4x International Invited Players

Madars Razma

Krzysztof Ratajski

Gabriel Clemens

John Henderson



4x Dutch Invited Players

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort

Jeffrey de Zwaan

