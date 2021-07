Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

Two former champions in Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson are both in action on Monday night, as well as fellow seeded players Daryl Gurney.

Here's our match-by-match guide of all the action...

World Matchplay: Monday July 19

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Best of 19 legs. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Daryl Gurney (10/11) v Ian White (10/11)

Head to Head : 4-9 (TV: 0-2)

: 4-9 (TV: 0-2) Meetings since start of 2020 : 1-1 (TV: 0-0)

: 1-1 (TV: 0-0) Last Meeting : 4-6 (Players Championship 13, June 2021)

: 4-6 (Players Championship 13, June 2021) Career PDC Titles : 5-13 (TV: 2-0)

: 5-13 (TV: 2-0) Titles This Season : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 93.96 - 94.72

: 93.96 - 94.72 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.26 - 0.25

: 0.26 - 0.25 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 8.75% - 8%

Nathan Aspinall (8/13) v Mervyn King (5/4)

Head to Head : 0-2 (TV: 0-2)

: 0-2 (TV: 0-2) Meetings since start of 2020 : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-1) Last Meeting : 3-10 (Masters, January 2021)

: 3-10 (Masters, January 2021) Career PDC Titles : 7-8 (TV: 2-0)

: 7-8 (TV: 2-0) Titles This Season : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 95.56 - 95.82

: 95.56 - 95.82 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.28 - 0.22

: 0.28 - 0.22 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 11.6% - 13.9%

Michael van Gerwen (2/7) v Damon Heta (13/5)

Head to Head : 5-2 (TV: 2-0)

: 5-2 (TV: 2-0) Meetings since start of 2020 : 3-2 (TV: 0-0)

: 3-2 (TV: 0-0) Last Meeting : 3-7 (Players Championship 4, February 2021)

: 3-7 (Players Championship 4, February 2021) Career PDC Titles : 138-2 (TV: 55-1)

: 138-2 (TV: 55-1) Titles This Season : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 98.58 - 96.44

: 98.58 - 96.44 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.20 - 0.31

: 0.20 - 0.31 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 15.57% - 11.55%

Gary Anderson (8/13) v Stephen Bunting (5/4)

Head to Head : 9-3 (TV: 3-2)

: 9-3 (TV: 3-2) Meetings since start of 2020 : 2-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 2-0 (TV: 0-0) Last Meeting : 6-5 (Players Championship 7, March 2020)

: 6-5 (Players Championship 7, March 2020) Career PDC Titles : 47-3 (TV: 15-0)

: 47-3 (TV: 15-0) Titles This Season : 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 95.73 - 93.97

: 95.73 - 93.97 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.27 - 0.27

: 0.27 - 0.27 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 12.08% - 15%

