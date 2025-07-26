World Matchplay darts 2025: Luke Littler v James Wade final predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Luke Littler and James Wade collide in Sunday night's 2025 Betfred World Matchplay final in Blackpool so check out our preview with statistics and tips.
Darts betting tips: World Matchplay final
1pt Over 19.5 180s, over 3.5 100+ checkouts and Luke Littler (-4.5 legs) to win at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
James Wade (4/1) v Luke Littler (1/7)
- Venue: Winter Gardens, Blackpool
- TV Coverage and start time: Sky Sports (2000 BST)
- Format: Best of 35 legs. Must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death
Luke Littler is bidding to become just the fifth player in history to complete the 'Triple Crown of PDC darts' by adding the World Matchplay crown to the World Championship and Premier League titles that he's previously won in his explosive career.
And by doing so he would also be the youngest ever Winter Gardens champion by six years, breaking the record that James Wade currently holds when lifting the trophy aged 24 back in 2007.
The concept of darts having their own Triple Crown was thought up by Rod Studd and Wayne Mardle during commentary many years ago and while some may scoff at whether it's an 'official' achievement or not - it's certainly a club only the very best will earn membership to.
That said, the bouncers on the door of this club won't be letting James Wade in due to his lack of a world title. Currently only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries are on the list and the latter only joined as recently as May when defeating Littler in the Premier League final.
Wade, who this week proclaimed himself as one of the greatest darts players ever to walk the planet (which is true to be fair!), is remarkably appearing in his SEVENTH World Matchplay final - 19 years after his last having finished runner-up to Phil Taylor on debut way back in 2006.
Although he enjoyed darts a lot more back then - "when darts was darts" - he's shown remarkable longevity to not only stick around for two decades but stay in the world's top 10 and challenge for major trophies for almost all of it.
The more you think about it and consider all the major winners that have come and gone in this time or those many players who promised great things for a few years only to fade away, it's remarkable.
Despite all his success, he's also been quite unlucky. He had to face Phil Taylor (x4) and Michael van Gerwen in the five World Matchplay finals that he lost, and now his next one - 10 years after his last - is against this phenomenal talent who can't stop breaking records and addicted to winning titles.
I mean it must make the rest of the tour feel sick to him say "it's been a long time since I picked up a trophy" when he last won a major as recently as March!
That of course came in the UK Open when he thrashed Wade 11-2 with an average of 101.51, while the Machine could only manage 88 at the end of a very long day in which they both played three times.
Obviously Wade should be feeling fresher than he did in Minehead even though Jonny Clayton's comeback in the semi-finals last night did leave him feeling emotionally drained. If he had a good night's sleep and doesn't get roped into spending any more stressful time with his family in Blackpool during the day time, then I'm sure he'll produce a performance that pushes Littler to high levels tonight.
After all, Wade is averaging 100.61 for the tournament and has continually laughed in the face of being priced up as the underdog for most of his matches throughout the week.
Although you could argue some of his opponents didn't bring their A-game, the same can't be said of Littler's run.
Jermaine Wattimena and Andrew Gilding both defied expectations to give him extremely challenging contests in which he either had to produce mesmerising comebacks or break 180 hitting records, while his clash with Josh Rock lived up to the hype and more.
Winning the most perfect of perfect legs when 6-1 down not only gave us a standalone moment for the ages, but he used it to launch a stirring comeback which saw him run out a 17-14 victor with an average of 107.5.
I don't want to underestimate Wade whatsoever and I doubt we'll see a walkover like we did at the UK Open, but Littler is going to be extremely hard to live with over such a long format and I'd expect him to pull away from whatever Wade can throw at him, even if the early to mid exchanges are fairly even.
On the 180s front, Littler has managed a whopping 47 maximums so far in 97 legs (0.48 per leg) so if we see a minimum of 30 legs tonight then you can expect him to fire well into the teens once again.
Even though Wade isn't ever regarded as one of the most prolific 180 hitters on the circuit, he's still managed a healthy 24 of them in 96 (0.25 per leg) so unless he gets completely blown away, I think he too can contribute enough to bring us over 20.
Both players are always dangerous in the 100+ checkout range so I'm going to throw at least four of those into my RAB which includes a Littler to win on the handicap (-4.5 legs).
Scoreline prediction: 13-18
Wade v Littler: Head-to-head record
- Overall Head-to-Head: 1-4
- Televised meetings: 0-3
UK Open 2024: 7-10
World Masters 2025: 0-4
UK Open final 2025: 2-11
- All Finals: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
- 2025 meetings: 0-3 (TV: 0-2)
Luke Littler lost their first ever meeting in a Players Championship event back in 2024 but since then it's been one-way traffic with all three televised meetings - as well as a semi-final on the European Tour earlier this year - going the way of the Nuke.
2025 World Matchplay Statistics
- Tournament Average
Wade: 100.61
Littler: 104.46
- 100+ averages
Wade: 3 (101.79 v Clayton, 102.53 v Nijman & 104.44 v Cullen)
Littler: 3 (107.5 v Rock, 103.91 v Gilding & 108.92 v Searle)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wade: 25 (0.25)
Littler: 47 (0.48)
- Checkout %
Wade: 51.82%
Littler: 38.36%
- 100+ Checkouts
Wade: 6 (High: 161)
Littler: 7 (High: 141)
Both players are averaging over 100 for the tournament but Littler is significantly stronger with a breathtaking 104.46. For context, if he manages to up that to over 104.82 then he'll managed to break Phil Taylor's monopoly of the top five World Matchplay tournament averages.
The Power's best five were 106.31, 105.81, 105.73, 105,5 and 104.82.
Littler obviously dominates the 180s comparison but Wade is the more clinical finisher by quite some distance. However, he can expect a lot more pressure on his doubles from Littler compared to some of his early round opponents.
Wade v Littler: Routes to the final
James Wade
- R1: 10-3 v Cullen
Average: 104.44
180s: 3
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 65)
Checkout %: 66.7%
- R2: 11-5 v Nijman
Average: 102.53
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts: 3 (126, 121, 108)
Checkout %: 64.7%
- QF: 16-13 v Van Veen
Average: 96.35
180s: 9
100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
Checkout %: 39.0%
- SF: 20-18 v Clayton
Average: 101.79
180s: 8
100+ Checkouts: 2 (161, 161)
Checkout %: 55.6%
Apart from a poor start against Gian van Veen when he trailed 4-1 after the first session before winning the next eight legs in a row, Wade has won his matches from the front and kept his opponents firmly in their place.
The same was about to be said of his victory over Jonny Clayton when leading 16-10 only for the Ferret to conjure up a stunning comeback to force extra-time. Wade, however, kept his cool and refused to wilt, eventually running out a thrilling 20-18 winner.
Luke Littler
- R1: 10-2 v Searle
Average: 108.92
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts: 2 (126, 102)
Checkout %: 52.6%
- R2: 13-11 v Wattimena
Average: 99.28
180s: 9
100+ Checkouts: 3 (120, 107, 100)
Checkout %: 31.7%
- QF: 16-14 v Gilding
Average: 103.91
180s: 18
100+ Checkouts: 1 (140)
Checkout %: 43.2%
- SF: 17-14 v Rock
Average: 107.5
180s: 15
100+ Checkouts: 1 (141)
Checkout %: 34.7%
Luke Littler, as always, has produced a string of sensational displays but unlike his many other dominant major runs, he's been pushed hard in almost all of his matches.
Jermaine Wattimena and Andrew Gilding were both massive underdogs but Littler had to work his way through the gears to beat both of them which shows he certainly has a lot of fight and character within him and not just the talent.
If he becomes embroiled in another thrilling battle tonight, he has built up more than enough experience in his short career to deal with it and make more darting history.
