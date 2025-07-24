World Matchplay darts 2025: Day six quarter-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The quarter-finals of the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay begin at the Winter Gardens on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Gian van Veen (8/13) v James Wade (6/5) Head-to-head: 3-7

3-7 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.99 - 94.49

: 97.99 - 94.49 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.29 - 0.24

: 0.29 - 0.24 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 44.95% - 42.49 SELECTION: 1pt Gian van Veen to win and hit most 180s at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Gian van Veen is quickly building a reputation for being one of the sport's brightest role models thanks to his superb performances on the oche and the way he handles himself off it. The Dutchman underlined his rich potential by holding his nerve to take out defending champion Luke Humphries on opening night and then after spending a day off inspiring some local school children for the PDC's Bullseye Maths scheme, he returned to the Winter Gardens to demolish Danny Noppert.

Gian van Veen was in local schools today and was staggered how many kids in the UK love darts compared to the Netherlands.



Gian is turning into a top model for the sport on and off the oche 👏 pic.twitter.com/pNW544Xl95 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 22, 2025

His tournament average may 'only' be in the mid-90s but I sense he's pacing himself well and will work his way through the extra gears when he needs to in the longer format - which he insists suits his game despite not having a great deal of experience at it. James Wade is obviously extremely familiar with the long format and business end of major events, so I'm sure some fans will be slightly surprised to see him priced up as the outsider, especially given his average this week is a highly impressive 103.38. The Machine put both Joe Cullen and Wessel Nijman to the sword with a pair of clinical performances but without taking too much away from him, neither opponent played anywhere near their best. I picked Van Veen out from the start as an each-way shout and I'm not considering deserting him now, and not only do I fancy him to advance to the semi-finals but his superior 180 per leg rate should also help him fire in most maximums. At least for Wade, he'll have earned enough for his Happy Bus fare home. Scoreline prediction: 16-13