World Matchplay darts 2025: Day seven quarter-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The quarter-finals of the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay conclude at the Winter Gardens on Friday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Luke Littler (1/10) v Andrew Gilding (6/1) Head-to-head: 2-1

2-1 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 100.93 - 93.85

: 100.93 - 93.85 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.46 - 0.22

: 0.46 - 0.22 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 42.18% - 39.18% The question on everyone's minds is how on earth Andrew Gilding has prepared for the daunting challenge of facing Luke Littler over best of 31 legs. Hopefully he's not been spending too much time getting "stiff" in his hotel room watching Netflix again but if he has, that kind of preparation didn't do him any harm in the last two rounds as he sailed through with 100+ averages.

Andrew Gilding has clarified his legendary "stiff" comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/aP3AM2qah9 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

The former UK Open champion is also one of a handful of players who can boast about knocking Littler out of a major tournament having achieved the feat at last year's European Championship but that was in a much shorter format. The Nuke, who beat Gilding in a hard-fought encounter on his World Championship debut, at least learned how awkward Goldfinger's slow playing style can be that night and he insisted in his press conference the other night that he will be focusing hard on adapting to this different challenge. And if anyone had been doubting Littler's attitude at any point this season or wondering if his attention has been taken away by other interests away from the oche, he proved just how badly he wants this title by displaying genuine emotion and fighting spirit when the chips were down against Jermaine Wattimena. He's obviously dangerous when things are going smoothly, but when he's in this mood - like when he exploded during a tough night against Ryan Joyce at the World Championship or when doubters started emerging after the aforementioned European Championship exit - he proves he can find another level that ends up breaking records and winning titles. Scoreline prediction: 16-8

Josh Rock (11/10) v Gerwyn Price (4/6) Head-to-head: 3-4

3-4 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.74 – 97.89

: 98.74 – 97.89 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.38 - 0.30

: 0.38 - 0.30 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 40.91% - 41.18% SELECTIONS 1pt Rock to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt over 20.5 180s and 5+ 100+ checkouts at 13/5 (Sky Bet) This could be the first match in darts history where the two players on stage generate more noise than the crowd. Slight exaggeration of course but the atmosphere tonight will be electric on and off the oche as Gerwyn Price takes on Josh Rock in a clash that epitomises blockbuster.

"There'll be a lot of giving it large on stage!"



Josh Rock promises fireworks when he faces Gerwyn Price at the World Matchplay. Can't Wait.🍿 pic.twitter.com/fDxy8ljoPm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

The last time their paths crossed was obviously that astonishing World Cup final back in June when Rock teamed up with Daryl Gurney to claim a highly charged - yet sporting - victory over Price and Jonny Clayton, so hopefully they'll be drama on a par with that tonight.

This is one of the most incredible deciding legs to win any darts tournament ever!



Astonishing achievement from Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock but great sportsmanship from Price & Clayton at the end of the greatest World Cup final ever 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/Zk4XB5C7Py — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) June 15, 2025

Of course Price has already managed to gain a measure of revenge on Gurney earlier in this tournament when the needle and explosive post-match reactions between the pair took all the headlines, but I this encounter will be more 'respectful fiery' rather than anything like we saw on Monday night.

This camera angle of Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney. How can you not love dartspic.twitter.com/x9Kc57vRoV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 21, 2025

Price and Rock have recent history of bringing the best out of each other, with the Welshman coming out on top in a Players Championship final 8-7 even though his opponent averaged a whopping 110.70!