World Matchplay darts 2025: Day seven quarter-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The quarter-finals of the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay conclude at the Winter Gardens on Friday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
World Matchplay day seven: Friday July 25
- ·TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1900 BST
- ·Format: Quarter-finals, best of 31 legs
SL Acca: 1pt Littler (-6.5) to beat Gilding and over 21.5 180s in Rock v Price at 16/5 (Sky Bet)
Luke Littler (1/10) v Andrew Gilding (6/1)
- Head-to-head: 2-1
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 100.93 - 93.85
- 180s per leg (Last 12 months): 0.46 - 0.22
- Checkout % (Last 12 months): 42.18% - 39.18%
The question on everyone's minds is how on earth Andrew Gilding has prepared for the daunting challenge of facing Luke Littler over best of 31 legs.
Hopefully he's not been spending too much time getting "stiff" in his hotel room watching Netflix again but if he has, that kind of preparation didn't do him any harm in the last two rounds as he sailed through with 100+ averages.
The former UK Open champion is also one of a handful of players who can boast about knocking Littler out of a major tournament having achieved the feat at last year's European Championship but that was in a much shorter format.
The Nuke, who beat Gilding in a hard-fought encounter on his World Championship debut, at least learned how awkward Goldfinger's slow playing style can be that night and he insisted in his press conference the other night that he will be focusing hard on adapting to this different challenge.
And if anyone had been doubting Littler's attitude at any point this season or wondering if his attention has been taken away by other interests away from the oche, he proved just how badly he wants this title by displaying genuine emotion and fighting spirit when the chips were down against Jermaine Wattimena.
He's obviously dangerous when things are going smoothly, but when he's in this mood - like when he exploded during a tough night against Ryan Joyce at the World Championship or when doubters started emerging after the aforementioned European Championship exit - he proves he can find another level that ends up breaking records and winning titles.
Scoreline prediction: 16-8
Josh Rock (11/10) v Gerwyn Price (4/6)
- Head-to-head: 3-4
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.74 – 97.89
- 180s per leg (Last 12 months): 0.38 - 0.30
- Checkout % (Last 12 months): 40.91% - 41.18%
SELECTIONS
- 1pt Rock to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
- 1pt over 20.5 180s and 5+ 100+ checkouts at 13/5 (Sky Bet)
This could be the first match in darts history where the two players on stage generate more noise than the crowd.
Slight exaggeration of course but the atmosphere tonight will be electric on and off the oche as Gerwyn Price takes on Josh Rock in a clash that epitomises blockbuster.
The last time their paths crossed was obviously that astonishing World Cup final back in June when Rock teamed up with Daryl Gurney to claim a highly charged - yet sporting - victory over Price and Jonny Clayton, so hopefully they'll be drama on a par with that tonight.
Of course Price has already managed to gain a measure of revenge on Gurney earlier in this tournament when the needle and explosive post-match reactions between the pair took all the headlines, but I this encounter will be more 'respectful fiery' rather than anything like we saw on Monday night.
Price and Rock have recent history of bringing the best out of each other, with the Welshman coming out on top in a Players Championship final 8-7 even though his opponent averaged a whopping 110.70!
And if that wasn't enough, Rock upped his average to 111.42 in their most recent individual clash on the European Tour and this time it was enough for him to run out a 6-4 winner en route to the semi-finals.
If darts was like boxing and we pitted players against each other with the purpose of putting on a show that would sell thousands of tickets, then this fixture would be high on the list and I fully expect it to deliver.
Rock has really come of age in the past few months and his thrilling victory over Michael van Gerwen in the last round proves he can stand up against the legends of the game in the biggest events, while Price is clearly getting back to a level where he's being asked about being 'the best in the world right now'.
The pair have also been hitting 180s at a very healthy rate all season and this week Rock's 13 have come at 0.35 per leg and Price's 14 have come at a rate of 0.45 per leg.
Rock is generally the more prolific maximum hitter so don't let the above figure make you assume the Iceman will dominate that particular battle tonight but between them we should see well into the 20s, especially if we get close to - or more than - 30 legs of darts.
I'm throwing in at least five 100+ checkouts into the mix as well for a nice little special that should come in if we do get the cracker that logic is pointing towards.
Rock has managed five in the 23 legs he's won so far and although Price has only hit two in 20 of his winning legs, he was one of the most prolific from that range during the Premier League season and it's not really asking much from him.
As for a winner, I am edging with the Northern Irishman, who I also backed pre-tournament.
He's genuinely relishing this match with no hint of fear or nerves, and his time to break through as a major winner could come this week.
Scoreline prediction: 16-14
Darts: Related content
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds