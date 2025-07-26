World Matchplay darts 2025: Day eight semi-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals take place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

James Wade (11/10) v Jonny Clayton (4/6) Head-to-head: 13-16

13-16 Tournament Average : 99.85 - 96.98

: 99.85 - 96.98 180s (180s per leg) : 17 (0.29) - 22 (0.37)

: 17 (0.29) - 22 (0.37) Checkout %: 50.68% - 43.02% SELECTION: 1pt Clayton (-2.5) to beat Wade at 5/4 (Paddy Power) It's been four years since Jonny Clayton last got his hands on major individual silverware in the PDC but over the past few months Ferret has rediscovered his hunger and drive to end that drought. The Ferret, who won the Premier League, Masters, World Grand Prix and World Series of Darts during his glorious 2021, admitted back in December that his time at the top might be coming to an end but now he's changed his mind.

Isn't it great to see Jonny Clayton back to being a serious contender again.



Back in December he said his time at the top was running out but he's now changed his mind... pic.twitter.com/8PdG0MXA6t — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 24, 2025

Clayton came agonisingly close to winning the World Masters back in February and then reached the UK Open semi-finals, so this run has surprised nobody. Despite being pretty distraught with his performance against Mike de Decker, he was much more upbeat after crushing Stephen Bunting 16-7 in the last round and finds himself as a clear favourite to see off James Wade. The Machine was disgruntled about being overlooked in the Sky Sports coverage the other night so the way he dispatched Gian van Veen 16-13 thanks largely to an unanswered run of eight legs came as great satisfaction to him. Not taking anything away from him, but his opponents have either not really shown up - in Joe Cullen's case - or lacked experience such as Wessel Nijman and van Veen. Clayton clearly possesses the quality, form and experience to make life very hard for Wade tonight and I fancy the Welshman to battle his way through and reach his second World Matchplay final. Scoreline prediction: 12-16