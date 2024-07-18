World Matchplay darts 2024: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Michael van Gerwen v Andrew Gilding

Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.03 - 91.32

: 97.03 - 91.32 180s per leg (2024) : 0.28 - 0.20

: 0.28 - 0.20 Checkout % (2024): 40.21% - 40.04%

Nobody thought Andrew Gilding would beat Michael van Gerwen in last year's UK Open final - it was just unfathomable. Not just because of ability levels and experience of winning big trophies, but also the huge gulf in aura on stage.

However, the softly spoken Goldfinger strangely wasn't fazed by the occasion or the mighty roars from his legendary opponent as he quietly went about his business and pulled off one of the biggest darting shocks of the decade.

But it surely can't happen again. Not over best-of-31 legs. Not when MVG has seemingly rediscovered his mojo with victories over Luke Littler and Joe Cullen.

That said, Gilding has also found form this week having endured a much lower quality season than the Dutchman. He averaged a very solid 98 in a surprisingly one-sided 11-5 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski in the previous round with the help of six 180s.

He's usually much less prolific than that while his seasonal average is in the low 90s.

MVG's intentions will be to hit the ground running and establish a healthy lead that allows him to coast to a comfortable victory.

I'm not sure it's the kind of game which will bring the very best out of van Gerwen and it could make for quite lethargic viewing so I'm sceptical about going high on 180s and 100+ checkouts.

Verdict: 16-9