World Matchplay darts 2024: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens on Friday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
1pt Michael Smith to win and hit most 180s at 15/8 (Paddy Power)
1pt Smith v Cross to have 16+ 180s and 5+ 100+ checkouts at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
Nobody thought Andrew Gilding would beat Michael van Gerwen in last year's UK Open final - it was just unfathomable. Not just because of ability levels and experience of winning big trophies, but also the huge gulf in aura on stage.
However, the softly spoken Goldfinger strangely wasn't fazed by the occasion or the mighty roars from his legendary opponent as he quietly went about his business and pulled off one of the biggest darting shocks of the decade.
But it surely can't happen again. Not over best-of-31 legs. Not when MVG has seemingly rediscovered his mojo with victories over Luke Littler and Joe Cullen.
That said, Gilding has also found form this week having endured a much lower quality season than the Dutchman. He averaged a very solid 98 in a surprisingly one-sided 11-5 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski in the previous round with the help of six 180s.
He's usually much less prolific than that while his seasonal average is in the low 90s.
MVG's intentions will be to hit the ground running and establish a healthy lead that allows him to coast to a comfortable victory.
I'm not sure it's the kind of game which will bring the very best out of van Gerwen and it could make for quite lethargic viewing so I'm sceptical about going high on 180s and 100+ checkouts.
Verdict: 16-9
Rob Cross may have survived a massive scare against Gian van Veen in the opening round but the manner of his performance against Ryan Searle laid down a serious marker to the remaining World Matchplay field.
In truth, he didn't even play badly against van Veen, who played out of his skin before missing six match darts en route to a 13-12 defeat, so he can head into tonight feeling in great shape.
Voltage averaged 107 in brushing Searle aside 11-6 and crashed in eight 180s, while his checkout percentage was a highly clinical 58%. On this kind of form, everyone is in trouble.
However, Michael Smith doesn't take too kindly to being an 'underdog' and made a mockery of the odds to thrash in-form Gary Anderson 10-5 in the opening round with an average of 102 before scrapping past the highly fancied Chris Dobey 11-9 last time out.
Bully Boy's seasonal stats may not be as impressive as Cross but generally he tends to save his best for the bigger stages, as proved by the fact he reached the Premier League play-offs and his fellow Englishman didn't.
As for the 180 count, Cross has actually hit more during his Blackpool run at a slightly higher rate but Smith is generally the more prolific so I'm going to back the St Helens man to win the match and the maximum battle.
This has all the makings of a high-quality classic with plenty of legs so there's no reason why we shouldn't expect at least 17 180s and five or more 100+ checkouts.
Verdict: 12-16