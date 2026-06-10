Paul Nicholson guides you through each group in the World Cup of Darts as well as his assessment of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.
The World Cup of Darts is one of my favourite events on the calendar because it asks different questions of players. Individual ability will only get you so far. This is about partnerships, chemistry and handling pressure as a team.
We've seen over the years that reputation doesn't always count for much in this tournament. Established nations can come unstuck against teams with less pedigree. Stronger doubles understanding can go far, while underdogs often rise to the occasion when they get the chance to represent their country on the big stage.
With that in mind, I've taken a look through each group and assessed the chances of every nation involved, as well as giving my thoughts on the four seeded teams who will enter the competition in the knockout stages.
The Four Top Seeds
England
I think Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will perform much better than they did last year, but I still have questions about whether they're the perfect partnership. Individually, they're the two best players in the world, but the World Cup isn't always about putting the two highest-ranked players together and expecting everything to click.
There is a possibility that England face the same challenge that great football teams sometimes encounter when they try to fit all of their biggest stars into the same side. The talent is undeniable, but partnerships are about balance and chemistry as much as ability. Humphries has already won this tournament alongside Michael Smith, so we know he can thrive in this environment. The question is whether he and Littler can find that same understanding together.
If Littler was able to pick his partner, he'd probably go with Nathan Aspinall just because of who he gets on with most, and that's an important part of pairs.
They're unquestionably one of the strongest teams in the field and I expect them to go deep into the tournament. In fact, I can easily see England reaching the final. But if I had to pick a winner before a dart is thrown, I'd still side with Northern Ireland to retain the title.
Northern Ireland
I have no reason not to back NORTHERN IRELAND to defend their title. When I watch Josh Rock at the moment, I see something in his eyes that tells me he's ready for another big run. Add that to the experience and consistency Daryl Gurney continues to bring, and you've got a partnership that has already proven it can deliver under the biggest pressure.
The key thing for me is how well they work together. If they didn't have that chemistry, they wouldn't have won the title last year and they certainly wouldn't have produced the level of performance they did in that deciding leg of the final. Rock's confidence has grown following his Austrian Darts Open success, while Gurney is playing more than well enough to be a major asset. As a partnership, I think they're probably the strongest of the four seeded teams.
Scotland
Scotland are one of the hardest teams in the tournament to predict because I can genuinely see this going one of two ways. Gary Anderson is still capable of producing world-class darts and, if he finds his best form, Scotland become a very dangerous proposition.
The fascinating element is Cameron Menzies. He's a hugely talented player, but he's also a very emotional and combustible character. That can be a strength because he brings energy, passion and belief, but it can also work against you if things start going wrong.
That's why Scotland intrigue me so much. I can see a scenario where Anderson and Menzies click immediately, feed off each other and make a run all the way to the semi-finals or beyond. Equally, I can see things becoming frustrating if they don't find their rhythm early. For me, Scotland probably have one of the widest ranges of outcomes of any team in the tournament.
Netherlands
There are going to be plenty of people backing the Netherlands and it's easy to see why. Michael van Gerwen is returning to the team and arrives having shown signs of excellent form in recent weeks, while Gian van Veen continues to establish himself as one of the game's brightest talents.
Van Veen takes on the captaincy role this year, which feels unusual given Van Gerwen's stature in the sport, but it may actually help the partnership. Van Gerwen doesn't have to carry the weight of being the focal point and can simply concentrate on playing his darts. Meanwhile, Van Veen has a chance to answer the one criticism that continues to follow him around by winning a major title rather than finishing runner-up. With the greatest Dutch player of all time alongside him, this feels like a huge opportunity for both men.
Group Stages: June 11-12
- Only the group winners advance to the last 16
Group A
I think Germany should have enough to come through Group A. The big factor here is the crowd. Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko are playing at home and that support can make a huge difference in a team event. Pietreczko hasn't been at his best in recent months, but I still believe Germany have enough quality to get the job done.
The Philippines have a different feel this year. Paolo Nebrida brings experience and knows what it takes to produce a shock after helping to eliminate Belgium last year. They're dangerous, but they won't get the crowd support they enjoyed in previous tournaments when they're facing the host nation.
New Zealand are one of the most frustrating teams in the field because they're capable of so much more than they've delivered. Ben Robb is an excellent player and Jonny Tata continues to gain valuable stage experience, but until they prove otherwise I still see GERMANY coming through this section.
Group B
Hong Kong are my dark horses. Man Lok Leung and Lok Yin Lee are very solid operators and, most importantly, they look like a genuine team. In this format that counts for a lot.
I think this group will be decided by the match between Belgium and Hong Kong, rather than Slovenia. Belgium have quality, but there are still question marks hanging over them and they'll arrive knowing plenty of people expect them to struggle.
As much as I respect Dimitri Van den Bergh and Mike De Decker, I just have a feeling HONG KONG could have too much for them. If you're looking for a team capable of exceeding expectations, Hong Kong are near the top of the list.
Group C
Wales should still come through the group despite the absence of Gerwyn Price. Jonny Clayton brings huge experience and Nick Kenny has enjoyed some excellent moments over the last year.
Lithuania's hopes rest heavily on Darius Labanauskas. We know what he can do, but he needs much more support around him if they're going to challenge Wales. Thailand have talent, but I still think Wales have enough quality to progress.
The concern for WALES comes later in the tournament. Without Price they look more vulnerable than they have in previous years, and while I expect them to top the group, I'm not convinced they'll make a deep run.
Group D
Ireland should come through this group comfortably. Willie O'Connor is playing some of the most consistent darts of his career and Mickey Mansell, who is now representing the Republic rather than Northern Ireland, has been excellent over the last couple of months.
Singapore remain fascinating because Paul Lim is always capable of producing something memorable, but this isn't quite the same Singapore side we've seen in previous years. Lim isn't arriving in the same form he carried into some recent tournaments and there's less certainty about his new partner Phuay Wei Tan.
Uganda have players who can compete, but I don't see them producing the kind of breakthrough run that captures the imagination. IRELAND look considerably stronger than the other teams in the section and should qualify.
Group E
I really like Poland. In fact, I think they're capable of going deep into this tournament.
Sebastian Bialecki arrives in incredible form after winning three Development Tour titles in succession, while Krzysztof Ratajski remains one of the most reliable and focused performers in world darts. When you've got youth, confidence and experience working together like that, you've got a dangerous combination.
Portugal and Switzerland have players capable of producing moments, but POLAND have the strongest all-round package in the group and should come through comfortably.
Group F
A lot of people will dismiss Mongolia, but that would be a mistake. Their progress hasn't happened overnight. They've been building towards this level for years and their results on the Asian Tour show they're heading in the right direction.
Sweden are still favourites because of experience and because we know what Jeffrey de Graaf can produce on the big stage. The question is which version of Sweden turns up.
I'm leaning towards SWEDEN, but if Mongolia were to win this group I wouldn't see it as a huge shock. It would be a fantastic story and one of the most interesting developments of the tournament.
Group G
This is one of the toughest groups to call.
Australia are starting a new chapter without Simon Whitlock. Damon Heta takes on greater responsibility and Adam Leek has an enormous opportunity in front of him. I would love to see Australia make a run, but they've landed in a brutal section.
Canada have experience and chemistry. David Cameron continues to prove people wrong and I think he and Jim Long could work very well together. The United States have quality too and that's what makes this group so difficult to predict.
My head says Canada. My heart says Australia. If I have to pick one team to advance, I'd probably edge towards CANADA.
Group H
Czechia stand out to me. Karel Sedlacek has been playing consistently strong darts and brings a level of reliability that is invaluable in this format.
India's hopes rest largely on Nitin Kumar because there's still a lot we don't know about the support around him. Denmark have capable players but I don't see the same level of momentum that Czechia possess.
For that reason, CZECHIA are my pick to progress.
Group I
France are a team I really like. Thibault Tricole has already shown what he can do on the big stage and I think Nicolas Thuillier gives him exactly what he needs alongside him.
What impresses me most is the balance. France have flair, but they also have stability, and that's often the difference in doubles play.
China will be competitive and capable of causing problems, but I think FRANCE have the strongest partnership and should win the group.
Group J
This group will be decided by the Latvia versus Italy match.
Italy have Michele Turetta, arguably the strongest individual player in the section, but they still need the collective performance to match the individual quality. Latvia are solid and know exactly what they're about.
I don't expect Trinidad and Tobago to challenge strongly enough to win the group, so everything points towards a straight shootout between Italy and Latvia. It's close, but I'd just favour LATVIA.
Group K
This is probably the most open and intriguing group in the entire tournament.
Croatia have Boris Krcmar, one of the most dependable players in the competition, but he'll need plenty from his partner. Japan arrive with two excellent players in Motomu Sakai and Haruki Muramatsu, while Spain boast a revitalised Cristo Reyes and the experience of Jose Justicia.
You can make a convincing argument for all three teams. If Croatia win, it makes sense. If Japan win, it makes sense. If Spain win, it makes sense.
That's why this group fascinates me more than any other.
Group L
Trying to pick a winner here is like tossing three coins into the air and seeing which one lands heads.
Norway have familiarity and experience from last year. Hungary have confidence and self-belief. The final piece of the puzzle is equally difficult to assess because there are still so many unknowns about how these pairings will perform together.
If you asked me to predict a winner, I'd be doing little more than guessing.
Tournament Prediction
If I'm picking the winner before a dart is thrown, I'm going to back Northern Ireland to defend it and they'll probably have to do that against England.
It really would be a thrilling final to end what promises to be another memorable weekend of pairs darts.
Tournament Prediction
If I'm picking the winner before a dart is thrown, I'm going to back Northern Ireland to defend it and they'll probably have to do that against England.
It really would be a thrilling final to end what promises to be another memorable weekend of pairs darts.
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