Paul Nicholson guides you through each group in the World Cup of Darts as well as his assessment of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.

The World Cup of Darts is one of my favourite events on the calendar because it asks different questions of players. Individual ability will only get you so far. This is about partnerships, chemistry and handling pressure as a team. We've seen over the years that reputation doesn't always count for much in this tournament. Established nations can come unstuck against teams with less pedigree. Stronger doubles understanding can go far, while underdogs often rise to the occasion when they get the chance to represent their country on the big stage. With that in mind, I've taken a look through each group and assessed the chances of every nation involved, as well as giving my thoughts on the four seeded teams who will enter the competition in the knockout stages.

The Four Top Seeds England I think Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will perform much better than they did last year, but I still have questions about whether they're the perfect partnership. Individually, they're the two best players in the world, but the World Cup isn't always about putting the two highest-ranked players together and expecting everything to click. There is a possibility that England face the same challenge that great football teams sometimes encounter when they try to fit all of their biggest stars into the same side. The talent is undeniable, but partnerships are about balance and chemistry as much as ability. Humphries has already won this tournament alongside Michael Smith, so we know he can thrive in this environment. The question is whether he and Littler can find that same understanding together. If Littler was able to pick his partner, he'd probably go with Nathan Aspinall just because of who he gets on with most, and that's an important part of pairs. They're unquestionably one of the strongest teams in the field and I expect them to go deep into the tournament. In fact, I can easily see England reaching the final. But if I had to pick a winner before a dart is thrown, I'd still side with Northern Ireland to retain the title. Northern Ireland I have no reason not to back NORTHERN IRELAND to defend their title. When I watch Josh Rock at the moment, I see something in his eyes that tells me he's ready for another big run. Add that to the experience and consistency Daryl Gurney continues to bring, and you've got a partnership that has already proven it can deliver under the biggest pressure. The key thing for me is how well they work together. If they didn't have that chemistry, they wouldn't have won the title last year and they certainly wouldn't have produced the level of performance they did in that deciding leg of the final. Rock's confidence has grown following his Austrian Darts Open success, while Gurney is playing more than well enough to be a major asset. As a partnership, I think they're probably the strongest of the four seeded teams. Scotland Scotland are one of the hardest teams in the tournament to predict because I can genuinely see this going one of two ways. Gary Anderson is still capable of producing world-class darts and, if he finds his best form, Scotland become a very dangerous proposition. The fascinating element is Cameron Menzies. He's a hugely talented player, but he's also a very emotional and combustible character. That can be a strength because he brings energy, passion and belief, but it can also work against you if things start going wrong. That's why Scotland intrigue me so much. I can see a scenario where Anderson and Menzies click immediately, feed off each other and make a run all the way to the semi-finals or beyond. Equally, I can see things becoming frustrating if they don't find their rhythm early. For me, Scotland probably have one of the widest ranges of outcomes of any team in the tournament. Netherlands There are going to be plenty of people backing the Netherlands and it's easy to see why. Michael van Gerwen is returning to the team and arrives having shown signs of excellent form in recent weeks, while Gian van Veen continues to establish himself as one of the game's brightest talents. Van Veen takes on the captaincy role this year, which feels unusual given Van Gerwen's stature in the sport, but it may actually help the partnership. Van Gerwen doesn't have to carry the weight of being the focal point and can simply concentrate on playing his darts. Meanwhile, Van Veen has a chance to answer the one criticism that continues to follow him around by winning a major title rather than finishing runner-up. With the greatest Dutch player of all time alongside him, this feels like a huge opportunity for both men.