World Cup of Darts 2026: Free darts betting tips, preview and group predictions for the Sky Sports televised major in Germany

Everyone loves our annual dose of pairs darts and the hype this year is a little bigger than usual as it coincides with the start of the lesser known football World Cup in North America.

It's not often England find themselves odds-on to win any major World Cup but Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are the hottest of favourites to lift the trophy and make amends for last year's disaster when they were sent packing by hosts Germany.

Despite being ranked world number one and two by quite some distance having won the lion's share of the majors over the past couple of seasons, they clearly lacked cohesion and team spirit compared to many other of the nations.

However, 12 months on they've got to known each other even more and the 'friendly rivalry' that's developed could well pay off spectacularly this time round.

Obviously pairs has thrown up many shocks in the past and the format is undeniably a bit of a leveller due to factors such as longer waits for each player between visits and if team-mates have different preferences on their finishing doubles, so Littler and Humphries will be eager to put the record straight and prove they can work together.

In fact, I am sensing them to break average records during the tournament and potentially hit the first ever televised pairs nine-darter. They'll have definitely spoken about it during the build up to the tournament and it would be typical of Littler to share a slice of more history-making feats.

They should coast to the title this year, especially as Gerwyn Price isn't competing for Wales, who have Nick Kenny pairing up with Jonny Clayton.

With the unpredictable Cameron Menzies lining up alongside Gary Anderson, anyone backing Scotland are doing so out of hope rather than expectaction.

Therefore England's chief rivals will either be defending champions Northern Ireland or the Netherlands.

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney were a sensational team this time last year and I'd expect them to bring the best out of each other once again, especially now they know exactly how to get the job done.

If the big four seeds - England, Scotland, Netherlands and Northern Ireland - all were to progress to the semi-finals then Rock and Gurney would take on the new Dutch pairing of Gian van Veen or Michael van Gerwen.

Van Veen will be the captain as the highest ranked Dutch player but MVG has found some form in recent weeks by winning the Nordic Darts Masters.

If they do collide, I really do fancy Rock and Gurney to stand up to this test and set up a mouthwatering final with England.

World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage draw bracket

Top four seeded nations avoid group stage and go straight to the knockout stages