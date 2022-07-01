Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock will headline the PDC's first ever fully-televised women’s tournament, where eight players will battle it out for the £10,000 top prize.

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the results and a full report while there's also details on how the players qualified and prize money.

Betfred Women's World Matchplay draw, results & bracket

QUARTER-FINALS (Best of seven legs)

(1) Lisa Ashton v (8) Chloe O’Brien

(4) Aileen de Graaf v (5) Laura Turner

(2) Fallon Sherrock v (7) Katie Sheldon

(3) Lorraine Winstanley v (6) Rhian Griffiths

SEMI-FINALS (Best of nine legs)

Ashton/O'Brien v de Graaf/Turner

Sherrock/Sheldon v Winstanley/Griffiths

FINAL (Best of 11 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs

Final - Best of 11 legs

Prize money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5,000

Semi-Finalists: £2,500

Quarter-Finalists: £1,250

Total: £25,000

Women's World Matchplay: How they qualified

The field is comprised of the top eight players from the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit following 12 events, and Lisa Ashton heads to Blackpool as the top seed.

The former PDC Tour Card holder has dominated the Women’s Series circuit in 2022, featuring in eight finals and winning seven titles.

Ashton will open her Matchplay campaign against Chloe O’Brien, after the Scottish teenager secured last-gasp qualification with a run to the quarter-finals in Sunday's final event before the cut-off.

Fallon Sherrock, who clinched her third Women’s Series title of the season with victory at Event 11, meets emerging Irish star Katie Sheldon in another intriguing showdown.

The 18-year-old defeated Sherrock to reach her first Women’s Series final at Event Eight, having also produced a string of impressive displays on the Development Tour over recent months.

Lorraine Winstanley claimed her maiden Women’s Series title in Event Ten on Saturday, and the third seed will play Wales' Rhian Griffiths on her PDC televised debut.

The other quarter-final clash pits four-time TV title winner Aileen de Graaf against Laura Turner, who will be swapping the commentary box for the big stage in Blackpool.

Mikuru Suzuki was one of several high-profile names to miss out on qualification in Barnsley, while 10-time Lakeside Champion Trina Gulliver was ruled out of the final four events, which curtailed her dreams of a Winter Gardens debut.

The winner of the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay will claim a spot at this year’s Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts, as Ashton and last year's quarter-finalist Sherrock eye a return to that event in November.

