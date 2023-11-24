Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Darts
Golf
Snooker
Boxing
NFL
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Scroll down to watch the video below
Scroll down to watch the video below

Watch the journey to becoming a professional darts player with former major winner and pundit Paul Nicholson

By Sporting Life
09:59 · FRI November 24, 2023

Have you ever wondered about the journey to become a professional darts player?

Whether you're a novice of any age itching to play competitively or an experienced pub or super league player, what steps must you take to reach the next level and ultimately the PDC Tour?

Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

If you have children who want to get into darts, this video will also give some great advice about how best to introduce them to playing the sport and getting them involved in the growing youth structures around the country.

HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL!

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....