Watch the journey to becoming a professional darts player with former major winner and pundit Paul Nicholson

Whether you're a novice of any age itching to play competitively or an experienced pub or super league player, what steps must you take to reach the next level and ultimately the PDC Tour?

Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

If you have children who want to get into darts, this video will also give some great advice about how best to introduce them to playing the sport and getting them involved in the growing youth structures around the country.