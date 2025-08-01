Menu icon
Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch our latest darts video
Watch: Mind-blowing darts facts and stats featuring the likes of Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, James Wade and even Daryl Gurney

By Sporting Life
Darts
Sun August 10, 2025 · 10 min ago

Get ready to have your mind blown by some of the most unbelievable and jaw-dropping stats in the world of PDC darts.

From outrageous world records to little-known facts about your favourite players, our latest darts video dives deep into the numbers that define the game.

Join Abigail Davies, Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer as they explore the stats behind legends like Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Adrian Lewis, and Daryl Gurney – plus younger stars like Luke Humphries and the unstoppable Beau Greaves. Even Luke Littler will struggle to break these records in his ridiculous career!

Who has the wildest averages? Which players have a Guinness world record? And which stats will be talked about in 100 years time?

WATCH: CRAZY DARTS FACTS AND STATS

MIND-BLOWING Darts Facts & Stats!

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Introduction
  • 0:28 Phil Taylor at the World Matchplay
  • 2:45 Why is Daryl Gurney in the Guinness Book of Records?
  • 3:32 The greatest ever tournament average
  • 5:06 The legends who haven't been world number one
  • 7:28 A Premier League record that won't be broken
  • 8:32 Who has a higher match average than MVG's TV record?
  • 11:07 James Wade really is a money man
  • 12:24 An unusual nine-darter record
  • 13:43 How many players have survived a match dart and won the world title?
  • 15:34 MVG's ridiculous streak of winning last-leg deciders
  • 17:33 Who is the heroine of Bullseye?
  • 19:05 Beau Greaves won how many in a row?!
  • 21:28 When MVG could never lose on TV
  • 23:19 What was Phil Taylor's career average?
  • 25:58 The greatest season in darts history?

