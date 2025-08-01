Watch: Mind-blowing darts facts and stats featuring the likes of Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, James Wade and even Daryl Gurney

From outrageous world records to little-known facts about your favourite players, our latest darts video dives deep into the numbers that define the game.

Join Abigail Davies, Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer as they explore the stats behind legends like Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Adrian Lewis, and Daryl Gurney – plus younger stars like Luke Humphries and the unstoppable Beau Greaves. Even Luke Littler will struggle to break these records in his ridiculous career!

Who has the wildest averages? Which players have a Guinness world record? And which stats will be talked about in 100 years time?