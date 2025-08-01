Watch: Mind-blowing darts facts and stats featuring the likes of Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, James Wade and even Daryl Gurney

Get ready to have your mind blown by some of the most unbelievable and jaw-dropping stats in the world of PDC darts.
From outrageous world records to little-known facts about your favourite players, our latest darts video dives deep into the numbers that define the game.
Join Abigail Davies, Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer as they explore the stats behind legends like Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Adrian Lewis, and Daryl Gurney – plus younger stars like Luke Humphries and the unstoppable Beau Greaves. Even Luke Littler will struggle to break these records in his ridiculous career!
Who has the wildest averages? Which players have a Guinness world record? And which stats will be talked about in 100 years time?
WATCH: CRAZY DARTS FACTS AND STATS
Chapters:
- 0:00 Introduction
- 0:28 Phil Taylor at the World Matchplay
- 2:45 Why is Daryl Gurney in the Guinness Book of Records?
- 3:32 The greatest ever tournament average
- 5:06 The legends who haven't been world number one
- 7:28 A Premier League record that won't be broken
- 8:32 Who has a higher match average than MVG's TV record?
- 11:07 James Wade really is a money man
- 12:24 An unusual nine-darter record
- 13:43 How many players have survived a match dart and won the world title?
- 15:34 MVG's ridiculous streak of winning last-leg deciders
- 17:33 Who is the heroine of Bullseye?
- 19:05 Beau Greaves won how many in a row?!
- 21:28 When MVG could never lose on TV
- 23:19 What was Phil Taylor's career average?
- 25:58 The greatest season in darts history?
Darts: Related content
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds