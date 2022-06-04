The full draw, schedule and results from the US Darts Masters, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York from June 3-4.
The first of this season's PDC World Series of Darts events is under way featuring the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
ROUND ONE
Friday June 4
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 EST, 0000 BST)
Saturday June 5
Afternoon Session (1300 EST, 1800 BST)
Evening Session (1900 EST, 0000 BST)
Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.
The US Darts Masters will be shown on ITV4 on delayed coveraged due to the time difference. 'Day one' will be broadcast at 5:00pm BST on Saturday, while the day two action will be shown at 11.30am on the Sunday.
It will also will be broadcast live through DAZN in the US and Canada, as well as in various other worldwide territories and exclusively in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Other live global coverage will be broadcast through Viaplay in various territories including the Netherlands, as well as via PDCTV in all countries outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland. PDCTV Subscription options include a £25 Summer Pass which includes live coverage of all six global World Series of Darts events in June and August through video.pdc.tv/subscribe.