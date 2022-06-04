Sporting Life
The US Darts Masters is taking place in New York (Picture: Ed Mulholland/PDC)
The US Darts Masters is taking place in New York (Picture: Ed Mulholland/PDC)

US Darts Masters 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
11:02 · SAT June 04, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the US Darts Masters, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York from June 3-4.

The first of this season's PDC World Series of Darts events is under way featuring the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Dutch Darts Championship: Draw bracket

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Peter Wright v Danny Baggish
  • Fallon Sherrock v Leonard Gates
  • (4) Michael Smith v Doug Boehm
  • Gary Anderson v Matt Campbell
  • (2) Gerwyn Price v David Cameron
  • Jonny Clayton v Danny Lauby
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v Jules van Dongen
  • James Wade v Jeff Smith

US Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 4
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 EST, 0000 BST)

  • Michael Smith 6-3 Doug Boehm
  • James Wade 6-2 Jeff Smith
  • Gary Anderson 6-3 Matt Campbell
  • Leonard Gates 6-2 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 6-4 Danny Baggish
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jules van Dongen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 David Cameron
  • Jonny Clayton 6-2 Danny Lauby

Saturday June 5
Afternoon Session (1300 EST, 1800 BST)

  • bet365 North American Championship
  • Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final. Best of 11 legs.

Evening Session (1900 EST, 0000 BST)

  • Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final. Best of 15 legs.

Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

US Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the US Darts Masters on TV?

The US Darts Masters will be shown on ITV4 on delayed coveraged due to the time difference. 'Day one' will be broadcast at 5:00pm BST on Saturday, while the day two action will be shown at 11.30am on the Sunday.

It will also will be broadcast live through DAZN in the US and Canada, as well as in various other worldwide territories and exclusively in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Other live global coverage will be broadcast through Viaplay in various territories including the Netherlands, as well as via PDCTV in all countries outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland. PDCTV Subscription options include a £25 Summer Pass which includes live coverage of all six global World Series of Darts events in June and August through video.pdc.tv/subscribe.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

US Darts Masters: Past Finals

Darts: Related content

