The first of this season's PDC World Series of Darts events is under way featuring the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Dutch Darts Championship: Draw bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Peter Wright v Danny Baggish

Fallon Sherrock v Leonard Gates

(4) Michael Smith v Doug Boehm

Gary Anderson v Matt Campbell

(2) Gerwyn Price v David Cameron

Jonny Clayton v Danny Lauby

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Jules van Dongen

James Wade v Jeff Smith

US Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 4

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 EST, 0000 BST)

Michael Smith 6-3 Doug Boehm

James Wade 6-2 Jeff Smith

Gary Anderson 6-3 Matt Campbell

Leonard Gates 6-2 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 6-4 Danny Baggish

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jules van Dongen

Gerwyn Price 6-4 David Cameron

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Danny Lauby

Saturday June 5

Afternoon Session (1300 EST, 1800 BST)

bet365 North American Championship

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final. Best of 11 legs.

Evening Session (1900 EST, 0000 BST)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final. Best of 15 legs.

Format

First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the US Darts Masters on TV?

The US Darts Masters will be shown on ITV4 on delayed coveraged due to the time difference. 'Day one' will be broadcast at 5:00pm BST on Saturday, while the day two action will be shown at 11.30am on the Sunday.

It will also will be broadcast live through DAZN in the US and Canada, as well as in various other worldwide territories and exclusively in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Other live global coverage will be broadcast through Viaplay in various territories including the Netherlands, as well as via PDCTV in all countries outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland. PDCTV Subscription options include a £25 Summer Pass which includes live coverage of all six global World Series of Darts events in June and August through video.pdc.tv/subscribe.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

US Darts Masters: Past Finals

