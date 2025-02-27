UK Open darts 2025: Paul Nicholson picks out big names and outsiders to watch in the 'FA Cup of Darts'

The UK Open takes place this weekend and Paul Nicholson looks at the unique ingredients a player needs to lift the 'FA Cup of Darts', as well as picking out some names to follow.

What makes a UK Open winner? The UK Open is obviously very unique compared to the other majors - predominantly due to the random draw for every round of the tournament. Luke Humphries could feasibly play Luke Littler in his first match, or a dangerous outsider who is fresh having come through the early rounds. You've got to be prepared to face anyone, and take nothing for granted. Also, you have to be adaptable. Unlike the Players Championship Finals, which is also held at this venue, there are three different areas where matches are played; the main stage, Red's Bar and then another room for the outer boards. These are three very different atmospheres and playing environments. The very top stars of the game such as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen will almost certainly be on the televised main stage for all of their games across the weekend but everyone else will have to be prepared and ready to play across all the rooms. Therefore both your stage game and floor game has to be on point - otherwise you'll be on your way home. Like any sport, darts has some big egos who won't relish being on the outer boards - a bit like top tennis players always wanting to play their matches on Centre Court or Court One during Wimbledon. Danny Noppert and Andrew Gilding are the type of players who don't care what conditions or venue they're asked to play in. They just turn up to their matches with the minimum of fuss and get on with it. That kind of attitude will certainly have helped them both negotiate the rounds and lift this famous trophy over the past few seasons. You've got to be flexible in order to win either tournament at Minehead, because you're going to have to go to different areas - and it's not an easy place to play.

You won't get whistling at Minehead There's been too many occasions recently where whistling darts 'fans' have given crowds at Premier League nights a bad name. Gerwyn Price dealt with an incident against Luke Humphries brilliantly by mimicking the heckler and ended up winning the match, while referees have done their best to try and keep order.

Gerwyn Price whistles back at the Premier League crowd in Glasgow after they were previously warned by PDC referee Kirk Bevins 😤🏟️ pic.twitter.com/cWRbG5lzjZ — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) February 14, 2025

Thankfully none of that nonsense will be happening at the UK Open this weekend due to the 'proper' darts fans you get in Minehead and they treat every player with respect. Some people say the best crowd is at the Winter Gardens for the World Matchplay but I believe it's here. You get a lot of people who make this weekend one of their main holidays of the year and attend all three days. These are darts people who love the sport more than any other crowd. Nobody comes here to be an idiot for the day - that only happens at Ally Pally or at Premier League venues.

Paul's UK Open title picks LUKE HUMPHRIES Obviously we all know about Luke Humphries' major-winning abilities but he's also got an excellent record at Minehead having lifted the Players Championship Finals trophy twice in 2023 and 2024 while he's reached a pair of UK Open finals in 2021 and 2024. He's got unfinished business with this tournament, especially after being stunned against the odds by Dimitri van den Bergh 12 months ago. He has added motivation too. Should he win the tournament then he'll become the first player ever to pass £2million in prize money on the Order of Merit. Luke has got an incredible amount of motivation for someone who's got so many titles and that's a really dangerous thing.

GERWYN PRICE Gerwyn Price has never won either of the two majors held at Minehead but he's reached the latter stages plenty of times - including three finals - from 2017 to 2022 and he's clearly returning to the kind of form that helped him win so many other tournaments. He's had a great start to the season on the Pro Tour and the Premier League while his stats are impressive, his confidence is high and he's also looking fresh. Price has gained a lot of belief from a run of victories over Luke Littler and if he can beat him so regularly, then he won't be afraid of anyone. If you ask anyone else involved in the darts media, I'm sure they'll all include Price among their top five most likely UK Open champions - and with good reason. He's got spirit. He's got adrenaline. He's got all the tools to come through this tournament. One other important factor is that the crowd in Minehead has traditionally been kinder to Price in recent times due to its proximity to Wales and the fact most of those attending are 'proper' darts fans who don't get dragged into the pantomime style atmospheres of Ally Pally and the Premier League. On St David's Day weekend, there could well be plenty of Welsh fans making the short trip and make his experience even more inspiring.

RYAN SEARLE Ryan Searle loves February doesn't he?! He's won most of his Players Championship titles in February and added another one to his haul this year, so he'll love the fact that the UK Open begins in this month for a change! But seriously, when it comes to the early part of the year, Ryan always seems ready to kick on and makes faster starts than many of his rivals on the Pro Tour, and so far in 2025 his numbers have been extremely bright. I know that there's maybe additional pressure on him because he's more local to Minehead than anybody else - but the home support did help him reach the climax of the Players Championship Finals a few seasons ago. It's also taken some ridiculous performances to take him out at this venue such as the time he lost to Dirk van Duijvenbode in arguably the greatest board two streamed match of all time. Ryan only missed a handful of darts at double and Dirk averaged around 112 before edging a deciding leg! Ryan will be feeling good about his game coming into this and if he gets a couple of favorable draws then I can see him making the quarter-finals and being a real threat on Sunday.

CHRIS DOBEY Chris Dobey has started the season very well having won a Players Championship event plus he's also made a solid start to the Premier League campaign with some very decent numbers. He's gradually been climbing the rankings over the past couple of seasons without constantly doing new things and is now up to world number eight. That's a fantastic achievement but he's still one of the higher ranked players who will probably be put on the outer boards if he avoids the bigger names in the early rounds and I believe that will actually play to his strengths. He doesn't have one of those egos that will expect to be on the main stage and will have absolutely no problem going about his business in the floor environment where he's enjoyed so much of his success. Obviously when main stage duty comes, he's more accomplished than he ever has been before. Sometimes Minehead can be criticised for being on the chilly side but that won't bother Dobey, who won in very cold conditions in Rosmalen recently. Like Noppert and Gilding, he's the kind of player who never complains and just gets on with his job of playing darts.

Gian van Veen I've watched a lot of him over the last six months, and his ability to beat people when they throw the kitchen sink at him is extraordinary. Even though he hasn't won a PDC title yet, his numbers continue to be so encouraging and we all saw how impressively he played during the Grand Slam of Darts in November where his run was eventually ended by Gary Anderson. He'll have fond memories of Minehead having lifted the World Youth Championship trophy there back in November so he'll walk into that venue with immediate confidence. There won't be many people pitching him to win this tournament but we've seen plenty of surprise winners in the past such as Noppert, Gilding and even Van den Bergh 12 months ago when he was struggling for form. He has a very mature head on his shoulders, very switched on and no ego. There's a great deal of work ethic with Gian van Veen as well, which is something he's going to need. We're waiting for that breakout tournament of his and maybe it's this weekend.