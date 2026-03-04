UK Open 2026: Free darts betting tips, predictions and preview for the ITV4-televised major in Minehead

The ‘FA Cup of Darts’ has a reputation for being one of the toughest majors to call. The open draw before each round and the switch between main stage and outer boards all combine to level the playing field.

Andrew Gilding’s 100/1 success a couple of years ago only reinforced the idea that anyone in the field can put a run together, while Nathan Aspinall was also sent off at three-figure odds before lifting the title in 2019, prior to establishing himself among the elite.

Danny Noppert wasn't the big name he is today when taking the crown in 2022 and he did so despite posting sub-90 averages in his final two matches, while not many would have predicted Dimitri Van den Bergh to get the better of Luke Humphries in the 2024 final.

Last year, Luke Littler became the first pre-tournament favourite to win the title since Michael van Gerwen in 2020 although he did have to survive a deciding leg against Peter Wright in his first match despite averaging a massive 108.

The Nuke hardly looked back after that, storming to glory with a series of stunning displays that culminated in an 11-2 mauling of James Wade in the final so if he's in this kind of mood again, then he won't be bothered who gets thrown in his direction.

He's also developing an incredible record in Minehead having also won the Players Championship Finals that are staged there in November. In total he's won his last 12 matches at the Butlin's Resort, averaging well over 100 in all but one of them, while he's gone above 106 in half of them.

However, his start to the season has been strangely inconsistent. There's been plenty of occasions where he's been undeniably the best player on the planet such as at the World Masters and the Poland Darts Open, but we've also seen him struggle in the Premier League.

His form - together with the tournament format - means his price of 11/4 is bigger than it will be for the other majors but considering he enters at the fourth round when the match lengths extend to best of 19 legs, it's going to take something special to knock him out on the Main Stage, where all his matches will be played.

When we look at other options, we must bare in mind that each-way terms pay four places, and it's worth remembering that the likes of Adam Gawlas, Keane Barry, William O'Connor and Ricky Evans have all made the semi-finals in the past four years. That alone tells you there’s value to be found among the so-called outsiders.

That said, trying to pick the one huge priced semi-finalist out of the dozens who have half a claim is like finding a needle in a haystack - and last year all of the last four were big guns in Littler, Jonny Clayton, Wade and Josh Rock - so with that in mind, I’ll now focus on a handful of the plausible contenders at chunky odds.