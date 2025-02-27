UK Open 2025: Free darts betting tips, predictions and preview for the ITV4-televised major in Minehead

The Ladbrokes UK Open takes place this weekend, live on ITV4, and our Chris Hammer brings you his tournament tips.

Darts betting tips: UK Open 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the UK Open at 14/1 (Coral) 1pt each-way Ryan Searle to win the UK Open at 30/1 (StarSports, 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt each-way Damon Heta to win the UK Open at 40/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt each-way Danny Noppert to win the UK Open at 66/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, 1/4 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The 'FA Cup of Darts' is always regarded as one of the hardest majors to predict due to the random draw format and the amount of games players have to win in such a short space of time - while the fact that many of them play a mixture of main stage and outer board matches is also a bit of a leveller. Andrew Gilding's shock triumph here two years ago as a 100/1 outsider further underlined the belief that 'anyone can win it' while Nathan Aspinall was also a three-figure priced champion back in 2019 prior to his rise to prominance. Danny Noppert wasn't exactly a name on everyone's lips in 2022 when he won his last two matches of the tournament with averages under 90 to lift the trophy, and few would have anticipated Dimitri Van den Bergh to overcome Luke Humphries in last year's final. Each-way terms for this event pays four places so if you bare in mind that Adam Gawlas, Keane Barry, William O'Connor and Ricky Evans have all reached the semi-finals across the last three years, it's clear to see there's potentially some profitable fun to be had with the so called rank outsiders. Given how many players are involved this weekend, you'll need a lot of luck for any of your long shots to reach the business end of the tournament on Sunday, so I'm going to look at the more 'likely' contenders instead.

GERWYN PRICE It's fantastic to see Gerwyn Price in confident mood once again following a deflating 2024 that had caused him to question his future in the sport. Having worked with a sports psychologist at the back end of the year, Price rediscovered his mojo and love for darts at the World Championship and he's carried that on into 2025 with a string of blockbusting performances, a Pro Tour title and a highly impressive start to the Premier League season. Although he's still got some way to go before he reaches his former heights, he's certainly on the right track, while he's also using the energy of the crowd to get him there. In all sports, fans tend to get behind a sports star's revival if they've experienced a fall from grace (after the 'kicking them when they're down' phase ends!) and I feel we're getting that with the Iceman at the moment. He may still have elements of the 'pantomime villain' about him but - as Paul Nicholson wrote in his UK Open column - the discerning Minehead darts crowd aren't really interested in any of that, and there'll also be a hearty Welsh contingent in attendance.

RYAN SEARLE As always seems to be the case, Ryan Searle has made a superb start to the season by winning one of the four Players Championship tournaments as well as enjoying deep runs in two others. Heavy Metal, who has a well-established track record of starting a year like a house on fire, has won 16 of his 20 matches so far in 2025 while his average of 98.01 in all competitions is fourth only to Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries. Another factor to throw into the mix is that this is his 'home' major and will always have a lot of crowd support, especially when he gets an appearance on the Main Stage. You may remember him reaching the climax of the Players Championship Finals here in Minehead back in 2021 when he narrowly lost to Peter Wright and hopefully he can use this as inspiration to reach the final day of the UK Open for the first time. He admitted he's been quite lazy in the past by only doing the bare minimum, but has pledged to put in the hard work this year and realise his potential. Could his major breakthrough finally happen this weekend?

DANNY NOPPERT I recently backed Danny Noppert at a big price to win the World Masters but sadly - and agonisingly - he was beaten in the semi-finals by Luke Humphries, who also ended the hopes of my other each-way tip Jonny Clayton in the final. Nevertheless, that superb run would have been a real confidence boost for the Dutchman and since then he's consolidated his form with some decent results in the opening four Players Championship events of the season without challenging for honours. Noppert upset the odds to win the UK Open back in 2022 when he beat the likes of Dirk van Duijvenbode and Damon Heta before showing nerves of steal to overcome Michael Smith 11-10 after surviving match darts. He's an unflappable character and will be a dangerous draw for anyone - whether it's on the main stage or the outer boards.