The three most underrated nine-dart finishes in history: Paul Nicholson selects the perfect legs that need to be shown more, including a magic moment from Adrian Lewis

When we talk about nine-dart finishes, there have been numerous iconic ones down the years which everyone remembers and get replayed over and over again.

Pretty much every World Championship nine-darter falls into this category, especially 'that' perfect leg between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen, while we've probably lost count over the number of times we've seen Paul Lim's Lakeside heroics! During Premier League seasons we will often reflect on Phil Taylor's pair of nine-darters in the 2010 final against James Wade and when it comes round to the World Grand Prix we'll always recycle Robert Thornton and Wade exchanging perfect legs in the same match - not to mention Brendan Dolan's history-making nine! The UK Open is generally all about the time MVG sandwiched one between two 170 checkouts against Rob Cross, while Gary Anderson's World Matchplay effort against Joe Cullen is among the first on everyone's lips when we reflect on our favourite Blackpool memories. It's probably more fondly remembered than when Phil Taylor managed the first televised PDC nine-darter in the 2002 World Matchplay. The list is almost endless and while every nine-darter is a great achievement, some of them live in people's memories for different reasons – whether it's the first one they ever saw live or whether there was a great story attached to it. However, this week I'm looking at some truly special perfect legs that I don't think too many fans will remember....

1. Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, 2011 European Championship semi-final We all remember how breathtakingly casual and natural Adrian Lewis looked when hitting the first nine-darter in a PDC World Championship final against Gary Anderson in 2011. But this one against Barney later that year took 'relaxed' to a new level. It looks like the easiest one ever hit. He looks as though he could have hit it in his pyjamas. People should talk about it even more because when you watch it, you'll realise why he's often described as the most naturally gifted player of all time. Imagine him in his prime against Luke Littler now?! If only. There were a lot of players in the arena that day that stood back and said: "I'm never going to be that good." And I was one of them. At that time I thought I was one of the best players in the world, but he made us all look very ordinary with that somewhat lazy nine-darter.

NINE-DARTER! | Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld!

2. Michael van Gerwen vs Ryan Joyce, 2018 European Darts Matchplay We hadn't seen a nine-darter on the European Tour for five years and one day. So in a way, it was a wait of '501'. The last one was hit by Ross Smith in June 2013 in Gibraltar so that's why players and even commentators, including Dan Dawson, always used to talk about 'the curse of Ross Smith'! But then up pops MVG against Ryan Joyce on June 30, 2018 to break the curse after five years and one day. At the time there was this massive exhaling of relief. Dan came up to me later that day as we were working together on the European Tour and he said: "Thank the Lord, it's finally happened!" There's been plenty since then of course and MVG is responsible for a few of them. He's had one in Hungary last year, Munich this year and one in Leverkusen in 2019. So this is why I remember this nine-darter particularly fondly but nobody really talks about it. All the players knew about it. And they all wanted to be the person to break the curse. When anyone was on a double to break the curse, they were more nervous than usual because they wanted to be the one to do it. And it went on for years!

NINE-DARTER! Van Gerwen lands first European Tour nine in FIVE YEARS!

3. John Walton v Martin Phillips, 2007 World Masters Whenever we talk about nine-darters to win a match, the first one that springs to mind is Willie Borland against Bradley Brooks in the 2022 World Championship. But the same feat had been achieved many years earlier at the 2007 BDO World Masters when John Walton completed victory over Martin Phillips in astonishing style. Even though it was televised by BBC, this perfect leg probably doesn't get the credit it deserves because it was hit in the BDO days at a time when the PDC was going from strength to strength and enjoying most of the limelight. Interestingly, back then there had only been 11 televised nine-darters before this one so it definitely should have been talked about more. I guess the same happened with Shaun Greatbatch in February 2002 when he hit the first ever nine-darter on live TV against Steve Coote in the BDO Dutch Open. Many people think that honour goes to Phil Taylor against Chris Mason in August that same year in the World Matchplay, but that's not true. Shaun did it first. So let's not make the same mistake when it comes to the first televised nine-darter to win a match. It's not Willie Borland, it's John Walton!