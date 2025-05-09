The three most underrated major champions in darts history

Here are three world-class champions who, for my money, are still underrated.

Rob Cross: The Underrated Phenomenon

Let’s start with Rob Cross, because I still don’t think people understand how good this guy has been.

When Rob Cross burst onto the PDC scene in 2016 via The Challenge Tour, he was nothing short of electrifying. Winning titles, reaching finals, and culminating in a World Championship victory over Phil Taylor in 2018; it was a fairytale debut two years.

But somehow, the fairytale didn’t generate the fame it deserved. The media buzz? Virtually muted compared to the chaos we witnessed with Luke Littler in 2024 or Fallon Sherrock's historic wins. While Littler’s walk-ons jammed the gantry with journalists and photographers, Cross’s rise barely caused a ripple outside of darting circles.

That lack of hype shouldn't mask what he's achieved. Since 2018, he’s reached 12 major finals and won four – also including the World Matchplay and two European Championships – while there was a near-miss in the Premier League against Michael van Gerwen in 2019. He was one double away from taking the lead in that final, and perhaps Cross would’ve added the Premier League to his resume and eventually completed the perceived Triple Crown.

He’s not the flashiest 180 hitter, but his strengths are clear. His love for treble 18, his reliability in finishing – these are the marks of a clinical professional. The only televised major final he’s yet to reach? The World Grand Prix. That’s it. He's done the rest.

And let’s not forget his resilience. In 2021, with 100,000 points to defend and his top-16 status on the line, he reclaimed his European Championship title. He’s never dropped out of the top 10 since winning the Worlds. That’s consistency. That’s class.

Yet, despite all this, he’s missed out on Premier League selection in multiple seasons. If that isn’t proof of being underrated, I don’t know what is.