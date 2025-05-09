The three most underrated major champions in darts history

In darts, not all champions are treated equally. Some names get shouted from the rooftops, others barely get a mention despite incredible careers. I’ve been around long enough to see which players get the credit they deserve and which ones don’t.
Here are three world-class champions who, for my money, are still underrated.
Rob Cross: The Underrated Phenomenon
Let’s start with Rob Cross, because I still don’t think people understand how good this guy has been.
When Rob Cross burst onto the PDC scene in 2016 via The Challenge Tour, he was nothing short of electrifying. Winning titles, reaching finals, and culminating in a World Championship victory over Phil Taylor in 2018; it was a fairytale debut two years.
But somehow, the fairytale didn’t generate the fame it deserved. The media buzz? Virtually muted compared to the chaos we witnessed with Luke Littler in 2024 or Fallon Sherrock's historic wins. While Littler’s walk-ons jammed the gantry with journalists and photographers, Cross’s rise barely caused a ripple outside of darting circles.
That lack of hype shouldn't mask what he's achieved. Since 2018, he’s reached 12 major finals and won four – also including the World Matchplay and two European Championships – while there was a near-miss in the Premier League against Michael van Gerwen in 2019. He was one double away from taking the lead in that final, and perhaps Cross would’ve added the Premier League to his resume and eventually completed the perceived Triple Crown.
He’s not the flashiest 180 hitter, but his strengths are clear. His love for treble 18, his reliability in finishing – these are the marks of a clinical professional. The only televised major final he’s yet to reach? The World Grand Prix. That’s it. He's done the rest.
And let’s not forget his resilience. In 2021, with 100,000 points to defend and his top-16 status on the line, he reclaimed his European Championship title. He’s never dropped out of the top 10 since winning the Worlds. That’s consistency. That’s class.
Yet, despite all this, he’s missed out on Premier League selection in multiple seasons. If that isn’t proof of being underrated, I don’t know what is.
John Part: The Trailblazer from Canada
Now, if there’s one guy who doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, it’s John Part.
When he won the 1994 BDO World Championship, darts purists viewed it as almost sacrilegious: a Canadian lifting the most prestigious trophy in a British-dominated sport? Outrageous.
But John wasn’t a novelty act. He was a visionary who turned inspiration into achievement. He watched the World Championship on TV and believed he could beat those guys – and he did. Not once, not twice, but three times.
Beating Phil Taylor in an all-time classic PDC World Championship final? That alone secures your legacy. Winning at three different venues – Lakeside, Circus Tavern, and Alexandra Palace – is something most greats will never manage.
Despite that, Part's name doesn’t always get mentioned alongside legends with similar records like John Lowe, Martin Adams or Glen Durrant. Why not?
Some might say it’s because his averages weren’t astronomical. But titles aren’t handed out for scoring 110 in a losing effort. They’re won through grit, timing, and winning legs. From Las Vegas Desert Classic victories to a deep run at the UK Open in 2018, Part proved he could win across eras.
Consider this: his first world title came in 1994. His third? 2008. That’s a 14-year gap – a span of dominance and longevity we rarely see. If Luke Littler wins again in 2039, we’ll call him superhuman. That’s what John Part already did.
He’s the cornerstone of North American darts. It’s time we said it out loud again... and again.
Scott Waites: The Quiet Master
Scott Waites might be one of the most overlooked major winners we’ve ever had.
Two Lakeside titles, a World Masters, Zuiderduin Masters, World Cup singles – you name it, he won it in the BDO. But it was his Grand Slam win in 2010 that sticks with me as he came back from 8-0 down to beat James Wade 16-12.
Unfortunately, the narrative became about Wade’s collapse, not Waites' comeback. But Scott averaged nearly 100, outperformed his opponent, and snatched victory through sheer will. That’s not luck. That’s champion DNA.
Some players need the very best opponents to play their best darts, and Waites may be one of them. He produced 100+ averages in both of his Grand Slam runs. Fans wanted him to switch to the PDC and cash in. But Scott liked his life as a carpenter. He liked working. He liked throwing darts without the circus.
When he did eventually make the switch in 2020, his prime was possibly past – but his reputation was intact. Two world titles, major silverware, and a legacy as one of the finest players never fully recognised.
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds