The popularity of the World Cup of Darts proves there should be another pairs tournament on the calendar, writes Chris Hammer

The success of the World Cup of Darts proves something that many of us have known for a long time: fans love seeing players compete as part of a team.

There's something different about doubles darts. The pressure changes. The dynamics change. Players have to think about more than just their own game and, for spectators, it creates storylines that simply don't exist in individual tournaments. That's why I'd love to see the PDC explore the possibility of introducing another pairs event to the calendar.

This is one of the most incredible deciding legs to win any darts tournament ever!



Astonishing achievement from Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock but great sportsmanship from Price & Clayton at the end of the greatest World Cup final ever 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/Zk4XB5C7Py — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) June 15, 2025

There are a couple of ways it could work. One option would be blind pairs, with 32 players drawn randomly from a hat. The unpredictability would be fascinating. You could end up with dream partnerships, unexpected alliances and, potentially, players paired with people they wouldn't normally choose to play alongside. Potentially even hate away from the oche! Personally, though, I prefer a second format where the top 16 players get to select their partner from outside the world's top 16. Imagine the drama. The world number one gets first pick, then the world number two chooses from the remaining players, and so on until all the teams are formed. The selection process alone would be a show in itself. Fans would debate every decision, players would have to explain their choices and there would be immediate talking points before a dart had even been thrown.