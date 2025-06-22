The history of the nine-dart finish: How many perfect legs have there been and which players have hit the most?

A look at the total number of televised nine-dart finishes in history, who hit them and the number of possible routes you can take.
There have been 562 tournament nine-darters across all PDC Tours since 1999 (this includes Challenge & Development Tours, PDC Affiliate Tours and qualifying events etc) at the time of writing (July 1, 2025) but when it comes to perfect legs seen on the televised stage, the number is far fewer.
Across the PDC, WDF/BDO and the Modus Super Series, there have been over 100 nine-darters broadcast by TV networks, with the first coming way back in 1984 when John Lowe made history against Keith Deller at the MFI Matchplay and earned himself a whopping £102,000 in the process.
That remains the biggest prize ever received by anyone for achieving a perfect leg and it's highly unlikely to ever be topped despite the record amounts of money being injected into the game today. There's quite simply too many of them now for prizes on that scale!
Phil Taylor pocketed exactly £100,000 at the 2002 World Matchplay, which dwarfed the total value of the 1002 bottles of Budweiser he won for hitting nine-darters in the 2004 and 2005 UK Opens (501 apiece!), while Damon Heta and Christian Kist both received hefty cheques of £50,000 for their roof-raising efforts at the 2025 World Championship thanks to sponsors Paddy Power, who also gave the same amount to Prostate Cancer UK and two lucky members of the audience.
Taylor still holds the record for the most televised nine-darters with 11 and although he's closely followed by Michael van Gerwen (10), it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see Luke Littler (3) climb to the top of the charts in the coming years considering how many he's already managed by the age of 18.
Littler became the youngest player ever to achieve televised perfection just days before his 17th birthday when competing in the Bahrain Darts Masters against Nathan Aspinall in January 2024 but he doesn't hold the record for the most viewed nine darter.
That honour belonged to Paul Lim for many, many years after hitting the only one ever seen at the Lakeside back in 1990 but there can be little doubt that Michael Smith's greatest leg ever seen against Michael van Gerwen in the Ally Pally final of 2023 has soared past it.
What routes can you go?
There are 3,944 different ways to hit a nine-darter – including 2,296 that finish with the bullseye – so there are plenty of options available that haven’t been regularly explored, especially in major competition.
Mostly we tend to see a pair of 180s followed by the 141 checkout but there's certainly more variety these days than ever before.
It got to the stage a few seasons ago when Michael van Gerwen was hitting nine-darters so regularly that he was trying to find different ways of doing it but he's not the only one.
Mensur Suljovic once went 170, 170, 161 in a Central European SuperLeague event many years ago while Richie Edhouse hit a pair of nine darters which both consisted of two 174s and a 153 checkout! That route was subsequently called the ‘Edhouse’ so imagine trying it a different way on TV and having your name assigned to it!
Luke Littler has also been creative and this year became the first player ever to finish a perfect leg on double 15 during his Premier League clash with MVG earlier in 2025. But who will be the history maker who achieves the 'perfect' nine-darter of 3 x 167s? That would be Treble 20, treble 19 and bull three times!
To go through with a perfect nine-darter on TV, you’d probably have to be winning by quite a margin in, for example, the first round of a World Series event. You wouldn’t want to be trying anything too flamboyant or cocky in a match that could make or break your career.
There are other incredible ways to do it, including finishing with a 170 checkout. That would be possible if opening with a 180 and following it with a 151 but can you imagine anyone attempting that in a major tournament?
All the televised nine-dart finishes in history
Here below is a full list of televised nine-darters through time, while we also rank the players by how many they've managed to hit.
- John Lowe v Keith Deller - MFI World Matchplay, 13 October 1984
- Paul Lim v Jack McKenna - BDO World Championship, 29 January 1990
- Shaun Greatbatch v Steve Coote - Dutch Open, 3 February 2002
- Phil Taylor v Chris Mason - World Matchplay 1 August 2002
- Phil Taylor (2) v Matt Chapman - UK Open, 5 June 2004
- Phil Taylor (3) v Roland Scholten - UK Open,12 June 2005
- Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley - Premier League Darts, 23 March 2006
- Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld - Masters of Darts, 17 February 2007
- Phil Taylor (4) v Raymond van Barneveld - International Darts League, 8 May 2007
- Tony O'Shea v Adrian Lewis - International Darts League, 9 May 2007
- Phil Taylor (5) v Wes Newton - UK Open, 9 June 2007
- John Walton v Martin Phillips - World Masters, 17 November 2007
- Phil Taylor (6) v Jamie Harvey - UK Open, 6 June 2008
- James Wade v Gary Anderson - Grand Slam of Darts, 20 November 2008
- Raymond van Barneveld (2) v Jelle Klaasen - PDC World Championship, 2 January 2009
- Mervyn King v James Wade - South African Masters, 27 September 2009
- Darryl Fitton v Ross Montgomery - Zuiderduin Masters, 13 December 2009
- Raymond van Barneveld (3) v Brendan Dolan - PDC World Championship, 28 December 2009
- Raymond van Barneveld (4) v Terry Jenkins - Premier League Darts, 29 April 2010
- Phil Taylor (7) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 24 May 2010
- Phil Taylor (8) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 24 May 2010
- Mervyn King (2) v Gary Anderson - UK Open, 5 June 2010
- Raymond van Barneveld (5) v Denis Ovens - World Matchplay, 17 July 2010
- Adrian Lewis v Gary Anderson - PDC World Championship, 3 January 2011
- John Part v Mark Webster - World Matchplay, 16 July 2011
- Adrian Lewis (2) v Raymond van Barneveld - European Championship, 31 July 2011
- Brendan Dolan v James Wade - World Grand Prix, 8 October 2011
- Phil Taylor (9) v Kevin Painter - Premier League Darts, 16 February 2012
- Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton - Premier League Darts, 17 May 2012
- Gary Anderson v Davey Dodds - UK Open, 8 June 2012
- Michael van Gerwen (2) v Steve Beaton - World Matchplay, 25 July 2012
- Wes Newton v Justin Pipe - World Matchplay, 26 July 2012
- Dean Winstanley v Vincent van der Voort - PDC World Championship, 23 December 2012
- Michael van Gerwen (3) v James Wade - PDC World Championship, 30 December 2012
- Terry Jenkins v Per Laursen - PDC World Championship, 14 December 2013
- Kyle Anderson v Ian White - PDC World Championship, 14 December 2013
- Phil Taylor (10) v Michael Smith - World Matchplay, 23 July 2014
- James Wade (2) v Robert Thornton - World Grand Prix, 8 October 2014
- Robert Thornton v James Wade - World Grand Prix, 8 October 2014
- Michael van Gerwen (4) v Raymond van Barneveld - European Championship, 26 October 2014
- Kim Huybrechts v Michael van Gerwen - Grand Slam of Darts, 14 November 2014
- Adrian Lewis (3) v Raymond van Barneveld - PDC World Championship, 30 December 2014
- Darryl Fitton (2) v Martin Adams - Dutch Open,1 February 2015
- Phil Taylor (11) v Peter Wright - Sydney Darts Masters, 22 August 2015
- Dave Chisnall v Peter Wright - Grand Slam of Darts, 8 November 2015
- Gary Anderson (2) v Jelle Klaasen - PDC World Championship, 2 January 2016
- Michael van Gerwen (5 v Rob Cross - UK Open, 5 March 2016
- Adrian Lewis (4) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 14 April 2016
- Adrian Lewis (5) v Raymond van Barneveld - Premier League Darts, 13 April 2017
- Kyle Anderson (2) v Michael van Gerwen - European Championship, 29 October 2017
- Gary Anderson (3) v Joe Cullen - World Matchplay, 26 July 2018
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Stephen Bunting - Grand Slam of Darts, 14 November 2018
- Michael van Gerwen (6) v Adrian Lewis - Players Championship Finals, 23 November 2019
- Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney - Premier League Darts, 27 February 2020
- Jonny Clayton v Chris Dobey - UK Open, 7 March 2020
- Michael van Gerwen (7) v Daryl Gurney - UK Open, 8 March 2020
- Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney - Premier League Darts, 29 August 2020
- José de Sousa v Jeffrey de Zwaan - European Championship, 29 October 2020
- James Wade (3) v Stephen Bunting - PDC World Championship, 29 December 2020
- James Richardson v Josh Richardson - MODUS Super Series, 29 March 2021
- Jonny Clayton (2) v José de Sousa - Premier League Darts, 7 April 2021
- José de Sousa (2) v Nathan Aspinall - Premier League Darts, 8 April 2021
- Richie Burnett v Scott Williams - MODUS Super Series, 28 August 2021
- Martin Adams v Jamie Caven - MODUS Super Series, 1 September 2021
- Colin Osborne v John O'Shea - MODUS Super Series, 9 September 2021
- Martin Adams (2) v Scott Williams - MODUS Super Series, 22 November 2021
- William Borland v Bradley Brooks - PDC World Championship, 17 December 2021
- Darius Labanauskas v Mike De Decker - PDC World Championship, 18 December 2021
- Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith - PDC World Championship, 1 January 2022
- Gerwyn Price (2) v Michael van Gerwen - Premier League Darts, 7 February 2022
- Gerwyn Price (3) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 7 February 2022
- James Wade (4) v Boris Krčmar - UK Open, 25 March 2022
- Michael Smith (2) v Mensur Suljović - UK Open, 25 March 2022
- Conor Heneghan v Thibault Tricole - MODUS Super Series, , 2 July 2022
- Graham Usher v Dan Read - MODUS Super Series, 22 July 2022
- Gerwyn Price (4) v Danny Noppert - World Matchplay, 23 July 2022
- Conor Heneghan (2) v Adam Smith-Neale - MODUS Super Series, 16 September 2022
- Josh Rock v Michael van Gerwen - Grand Slam of Darts, 17 November 2022
- Michael van Gerwen (8) v Rob Cross - Players Championship Finals, 27 November 2022
- Michael Smith (3) v Michael van Gerwen - PDC World Championship, 3 January 2023
- Conor Heneghan (3) v Alan Norris - MODUS Super Series, 9 March 2023
- Steve West v Luke Littler - MODUS Super Series, 4 August 2023
- Darryl Pilgrim v Scott Taylor - MODUS Super Series, 15 August 2023
- Fallon Sherrock v Adam Lipscombe - MODUS Super Series, 25 August 2023
- Michael van Gerwen (9) v Luke Humphries - World Series of Darts Finals, 17 September 2023
- Sebastian Białecki v Anton Östlund - MODUS Super Series, 2 November 2023
- Ryan Searle v Nathan Rafferty - Grand Slam of Darts, 13 November 2023
- Leonard Gates v Martin Thomas - MODUS Super Series, 25 November 2023
- Michael van Gerwen (10) v Luke Humphries - Players Championship Finals, 26 November 2023
- Andreas Harryson v Andreas Toft-Jorgensen - MODUS Super Series, 10 December 2023
- Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall - Bahrain Darts Masters, 19 January 2024
- Gerwyn Price (5) v Michael Smith - Premier League Darts, 4 April 2024
- Luke Littler (2) v Luke Humphries - Premier League Darts Final, 23 May 2024
- Dimitri Van den Bergh (2) v Martin Schindler - World Matchplay, 14 July 2024
- Christian Kist v Madars Razma - PDC World Championship, 18 December 2024
- Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse - PDC World Championship, 27 December 2024
- Dimitri Van den Bergh (3) v Michael van Gerwen, PDC World Masters, 1 February, 2025
- Luke Humphries v Rob Cross - Premier League Darts, 6 March 2025
- Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall - Premier League Darts, 6 March 2025
- Luke Littler (3) v Michael van Gerwen - Premier League Darts, 20 March 2025
- Gerwyn Price (6) v Luke Littler - Premier League Darts, 10 April 2025
- Gerwyn Price (7) v Stephen Bunting - Premier League Darts, 15 May 2025
Who has hit the most televised nine darters?
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 10
- Gerwyn Price - 7
- Raymond van Barneveld - 5
- Adrian Lewis - 5
- James Wade - 4
- Luke Littler - 3
- Gary Anderson- 3
- Michael Smith - 3
- Conor Heneghan - 3
- Dimitri Van den Bergh - 3
- Mervyn King - 2
- Darryl Fitton - 2
- Kyle Anderson - 2
- Jonny Clayton - 2
- José de Sousa - 2
- Martin Adams - 2
Organisations with most nine-darters
- PDC - 81
- WDF/BDO - 6
- Modus Super Series - 14
Tournaments with most nine-darters
- PDC Premier League Darts - 21 (Gerwyn Price (5), Phil Taylor (3), Raymond van Barneveld (2), Adrian Lewis (2), Luke Littler (2), Simon Whitlock, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, José de Sousa, Rob Cross, Luke Humphries)
- PDC World Darts Championship - 16 (Raymond van Barneveld (2), Adrian Lewis (2), Dean Winstanley, Michael van Gerwen, Terry Jenkins, Kyle Anderson, Gary Anderson, James Wade, William Borland, Darius Labanauskas, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Christian Kist, Damon Heta)
- MODUS Super Series/Online Darts Live League - 14 (Conor Heneghan (3), Martin Adams (2), Steve West, Darryl Pilgrim, Fallon Sherrock, Sebastian Białecki, Leonard Gates, Andreas Harrysson, Richie Burnett, Colin Osborne, Graham Usher)
- PDC UK Open - 11 (Phil Taylor (4), Michael van Gerwen (2), Mervyn King, Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton, James Wade, Michael Smith)
- PDC World Matchplay - 9 (Phil Taylor (2), Raymond van Barneveld, John Part, Michael van Gerwen, Wes Newton, Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price, Dimitri Van den Bergh)
- PDC Grand Slam of Darts - 6 (James Wade, Kim Huybrechts, Dave Chisnall, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Josh Rock, Ryan Searle)
- PDC European Championship - 4 (Adrian Lewis, Michael van Gerwen, Kyle Anderson, José de Sousa)
- PDC Players Championship Finals - 4 (Michael van Gerwen (3), Alan Norris)
- PDC World Grand Prix - 3 (Brendan Dolan, James Wade, Robert Thornton)
- PDC/BDO International Darts League - 2 (Phil Taylor, Tony O'Shea)
- BDO Dutch Open - 2 (Shaun Greatbatch, Darryl Fitton)
- PDC World Masters - 1 (Dimitri Van den Bergh)
- BDO MFI World Matchplay - 1 (John Lowe)
- BDO World Darts Championship - 1 (Paul Lim)
- PDC/BDO - Masters of Darts (Michael van Gerwen)
- BDO World Masters - 1 (John Walton)
- PDC - South African Masters - 1 (Mervyn King)
- BDO Zuiderduin Masters - 1 (Darryl Fitton)
- PDC Sydney Darts Masters - 1 (Phil Taylor)
- PDC World Series of Darts Finals - 1 (Michael van Gerwen)
- PDC Bahrain Darts Masters - 1 (Luke Littler)
Nine-darter occurrence year by year:
- 1984: 1
- 1990: 1
- 2002: 2
- 2004: 1
- 2005: 1
- 2006: 1
- 2007: 5
- 2008: 2
- 2009: 4
- 2010: 5
- 2011: 4
- 2012: 7
- 2013: 2
- 2014: 6
- 2015: 3
- 2016: 3
- 2017: 2
- 2018: 2
- 2019: 1
- 2020: 6
- 2021: 9
- 2022: 11
- 2023: 10
- 2024: 6
- 2025: 5
TOTAL (so far): 101
