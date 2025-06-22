The history of the nine-dart finish: How many perfect legs have there been and which players have hit the most?

There have been 562 tournament nine-darters across all PDC Tours since 1999 (this includes Challenge & Development Tours, PDC Affiliate Tours and qualifying events etc) at the time of writing (July 1, 2025) but when it comes to perfect legs seen on the televised stage, the number is far fewer.

Across the PDC, WDF/BDO and the Modus Super Series, there have been over 100 nine-darters broadcast by TV networks, with the first coming way back in 1984 when John Lowe made history against Keith Deller at the MFI Matchplay and earned himself a whopping £102,000 in the process.

That remains the biggest prize ever received by anyone for achieving a perfect leg and it's highly unlikely to ever be topped despite the record amounts of money being injected into the game today. There's quite simply too many of them now for prizes on that scale!

Phil Taylor pocketed exactly £100,000 at the 2002 World Matchplay, which dwarfed the total value of the 1002 bottles of Budweiser he won for hitting nine-darters in the 2004 and 2005 UK Opens (501 apiece!), while Damon Heta and Christian Kist both received hefty cheques of £50,000 for their roof-raising efforts at the 2025 World Championship thanks to sponsors Paddy Power, who also gave the same amount to Prostate Cancer UK and two lucky members of the audience.

Taylor still holds the record for the most televised nine-darters with 11 and although he's closely followed by Michael van Gerwen (10), it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see Luke Littler (3) climb to the top of the charts in the coming years considering how many he's already managed by the age of 18.

Littler became the youngest player ever to achieve televised perfection just days before his 17th birthday when competing in the Bahrain Darts Masters against Nathan Aspinall in January 2024 but he doesn't hold the record for the most viewed nine darter.

That honour belonged to Paul Lim for many, many years after hitting the only one ever seen at the Lakeside back in 1990 but there can be little doubt that Michael Smith's greatest leg ever seen against Michael van Gerwen in the Ally Pally final of 2023 has soared past it.