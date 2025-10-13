Should there be age or standard restrictions on the World Youth Championship? Paul Nicholson gives his verdict after Luke Littler entered the competition

Paul Nicholson shares his thoughts on star names like Luke Littler and Gian van Veen entering the World Youth Championship.

When Luke Littler broke the news that he'd be competing in the World Youth Championship in Wigan a day after winning his seventh major title at the World Grand Prix, it raised a lot of eyebrows.

Many fans questioned whether such an established star in the senior ranks should be 'allowed' to enter - or whether he should have simply ignored the event and gracefully given other rising talents in the sport a much better chance of winning the title. However, while the age limit remains as high as 24 - and that's another issue I'll come to later on in this column - Littler is eligible to compete in this tournament for many years to come.

Beau Greaves beats Luke Littler 6-5 in a sensational match to reach the World Youth Championship final! Greaves averaged 105 to Littler's 107 and held her nerve in a deciding leg!



This is even more impressive when you think Littler has won all 11 of his PDC major semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/mM8U2J2KP5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 13, 2025

Dimitri Van den Bergh holds the record for most youth titles with two having gone back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, with the last of those coming at 24, while Luke Humphries was the same age a year later when he took home the trophy. Even then people thought they were perhaps too 'old' to be involved and that's bound to happen when more and more of the game's young stars become good enough to mix it with the seniors on the PDC circuit. Littler was just being greedy for titles, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. It wasn't about the money for Littler because he could earn much more at an exhibition than the £12,000 on offer for winning the world youth title. Beating his peers whom he's grown up with on the youth circuit is his motivation and challenge. But as it turned out, his plan backfired against the incredible Beau Greaves, who edged an incredible semi-final 6-5 to firmly underline just why we expect her to enjoy a remarkable record breaking future at the highest level.

This was how Beau Greaves won the deciding leg! If you can do that under pressure against Luke Littler, you're destined to reach the very top. pic.twitter.com/hJTKt99eZ1 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 13, 2025

When you think about it, Littler didn't have too much to gain by being in that room. But he did have a lot of pride to lose. There was a lot of pressure on him to reach the final and it was pressure he didn't 'need'. So it just goes to show how hungry he is to put himself in these kind of situations, and even when he lost to Greaves, he paid her a lovely tribute on social media afterwards.

👏😃 Luke Littler's tribute to Beau Greaves after she won their World Youth Championship semi-final!



Next year we're going to see these superstars battling it out on the biggest stages on the PDC Tour 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rtiE7445YL — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) October 14, 2025