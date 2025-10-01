Revealed: The Top 40 prize money earners in darts history but how high has Luke Littler climbed already?

The top 40 highest prize money winners in darts history has been revealed - but how high has Luke Littler managed to climb in his record-breaking career?
It’s time for you to find out the biggest prize money earners of all time — and every single player involved has surpassed the £1 million mark.
WATCH: THE TOP 40 HIGHEST EARNERS IN DARTS HISTORY
From darting legends who built their fortunes over decades to new kids on the block taking full advantage of the sport’s prize money boom, there's many incredible stories behind the names on this special rich list.
Hosted by Dom Newton, alongside former major winner & pundit Paul Nicholson and Sporting Life’s darts expert Chris Hammer, this is the ultimate darts countdown show, packed with unforgettable footage, legendary moments, stats, and insights.
You'll be fascinated to see how younger sensations such as Littler and Luke Humphries have surged up the rankings in a short space of time but how legendary older players like Michael van Gerwen, Phil Taylor, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price hold lofty positions thanks to a combination of greatness and longevity.
There's players who have still amassed seven-figure winnings despite never winning major titles and a smattering of short-lived stars who earned impressive sums relatively quickly before fading from the limelight.
The panel also discuss who will crack the top 10 in years to come and who will be the next player to seize the top spot from the current leader.
Show Contents:
- 0:00 Rich List Countdown Introduction
- 1:49 Players ranked 40th to 31st
- 6:12 Players ranked 30th to 21st
- 10:16 Players ranked 20th to 11th
- 16:59 Top 10 countdown: Number 10
- 18:20 Number Nine
- 19:48 Number Eight
- 21:12 Number Seven
- 22:45 Number Six
- 25:09 Number Five
- 28:18 Number Four
- 31:35 Number Three
- 33:40 Number Two
- 37:55 Number One
- 40:15 Who will be the next player to reach the top?
