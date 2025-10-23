Revealed: The most expensive missed match darts in history featuring huge names such as Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and even Phil Taylor

Matches are often lost by the width of a wire. But when those moments happen in a major final or high-stakes tournaments, they can cost players not just titles but huge sums of money.

Even the greatest legends of all time such as Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright have their own “what if” doubles they wish they could go back in time and hit again.

And with Luke Littler set to dominate the future, you can be sure he’ll also have his fair share of unforgettable missed match darts in years to come.

This countdown looks at the biggest pay cheques to ever slip through a player’s fingers in a single moment. It focuses on the modern PDC era, where the rewards are huge but the heartbreak is even bigger.

Hosted by Sporting Life’s Dom Newton, with pundit and former player Paul Nicholson (who features in this list) and darts expert Chris Hammer, this is a fun, insightful and agonising episode unlike anything seen before, featuring iconic highlights, unforgettable near-misses, and jaw-dropping what-ifs.

A countdown that perfectly shows just how financially brutal darts can be — and the fine margins between glory and agony.

Chapters: