Newly crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey admits it will be a dream come true to feature amongst the world’s elite in the 2023 Cazoo Premier League.

Dobey celebrated his maiden televised title with victory at last weekend’s Cazoo Masters in Milton Keynes, defeating three TV title winners en route to glory at the Marshall Arena. The Bedlington thrower overcame reigning champion Joe Cullen, World Champion Michael Smith and former World Champion Rob Cross in Sunday’s showpiece to scoop the £65,000 top prize. Dobey also saw off fifth seed Luke Humphries and Dutch star Dirk van Duijvenbode earlier in the event, and his exploits have seen him rewarded with a place in this year’s Premier League.

“It’s not sunk in yet. My phone has not stopped ringing,” revealed Dobey, who featured as a contender during the 2019 and 2020 editions. “It’s a great feeling to win my first TV title, but to get the call for the Premier League, it’s amazing. “I remember getting the call a couple of days before the contenders in Newcastle a few years back. It’s kind of the same scenario, but this time it’s for the full duration, so it was a great call to receive!” Dobey made history as the first contender to compete in the Premier League on the opening night of the 2019 roadshow, claiming a 6-6 draw against Mensur Suljovic in a high-quality tussle. The 32-year-old received an incredible reception from the capacity crowd at the Utilita Arena as he made his entrance to Newcastle United anthem ‘Local Hero’. Dobey is already relishing his homecoming on Night Eight in March, but this time he’ll be competing across Europe for 16 straight weeks, starting with Night One in Belfast. “It is everybody’s dream to play at the top level,” added Dobey, who will take on two-time World Champion Peter Wright in his opening tie at The SSE Arena on Thursday.