Premier League Darts 2026: Night three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Glasgow on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night three
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Van Veen, Humphries (-1.5 legs), Littler (-1.5 legs) & Price all to win at 13/2 (Sky Bet)
Night three quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, February 19
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1815 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Stephen Bunting v Gian van Veen
- Season Average: 94.67 - 98.30
- Season 180s per leg: 0.29 - 0.33
- Season checkout %: 36.36% - 44.16%
It's been a worrying start to the Premier League season for Stephen Bunting after back-to-back quarter-final defeats but he'll head to Glasgow with a bit more optimism following some decent results on the Pro Tour.
The Bullet reached one of the Players Championship finals, in which he was soundly beaten by Chris Dobey, before a last 16 defeat to Luke Humphries the following day.
Gian van Veen's debut campaign began with a run to the week one final, where he lost to MVG, but he came back down to earth with a quarter-final loss to Gerwyn Price in Antwerp.
Although the young Dutchman suffered a couple of early exits on the Pro Tour this week, I still feel he's got the greater claims for picking up another two points and leave Bunting feeling a sense of deja vu at the foot of the table once again.
Scoreline prediction: 3-6
Luke Humphries v Josh Rock
- Season Average: 101.75 - 94.61
- Season 180s per leg: 0.39 - 0.32
- Season checkout %: 42.78% - 35.94%
SELECTION: 1pt over 6.5 180s in the match at 5/4 (Betway)
Luke Humphries heads to Glasgow fresh from a stunning triumph at Players Championship 4 this week in which he averaged over 100 in all but one of his seven games, including a 104.62 against Wessel Nijman in a thrilling final.
Although Cool Hand, who also reached the World Masters final a few weeks ago, has only picked up two points in the Premier League so far, he has averaged over 100 in two of his three matches including the 6-5 defeat to Luke Littler in last week's quarter-finals so overall you've got to say he's looking very sharp.
Josh Rock, by contrast, has made a stuttering start to 2026 and last week averaged just 79 against Michael van Gerwen as he suffered a second successive quarter-final defeat in his debut Premier League campaign.
He didn't enjoy much to shout about on the Pro Tour this week either so most signs point to a Humphries victory in a match which should also see plenty of 180s given their combined maximum per leg ratios.
Scoreline prediction: 6-3
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler
- Season Average: 96.25 - 102.67
- Season 180s per leg: 0.31 - 0.46
- Season checkout %: 39.47% - 45.14%
SELECTION: 1pt Luke Littler to win the match and throw 5+ 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
I probably received some puzzled looks when tipping Michael van Gerwen to win this season's Premier League title but early indications are that he's starting to rediscover his A-game.
MVG took the honours in week one and followed that up with some extremely encouraging performances on the Pro Tour before reaching last Thursday night's final in Antwerp, defeating Luke Littler along the way.
He opted to skip this week's Players Championship events so will be feeling fresh as he attempts to make it two wins on the spin against the world champion.
By contrast it's been a slow start to the Premier League campaign for Littler, who has lost two of his three matches so far and only managed a 100+ average in one of them when defeating Luke Humphries 6-5.
He's missed all the Pro Tour action since lifting the World Masters trophy at the start of February and there will be some critics questioning whether that's robbed him of some match sharpness.
However, he adopted a similar strategy with his schedule throughout much of last year of course and look what happened?!
If anything these early setbacks will probably kick him into life this week and I'm expecting him to reverse the defeat in Antwerp with a highly impressive display.
Scoreline prediction: 3-6
Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price
- Season Average: 96.32 - 99.66
- Season 180s per leg: 0.38 - 0.32
- Season checkout %: 44.97% - 44.58%
It's fair to say Gerwyn Price is enjoying an explosive start to the season and his performances were rewarded by winning the second night of the Premier League campaign.
The Welshman has averaged over 100 in 13 of his last 20 matches in all competitions including a mesmerising 117.12 against Michael van Gerwen in a Players Championship event.
He followed that up with a 104 against the Dutchman in last week's Premier League week two final while he's maintained a high level of performance during the latest Pro Tour action.
Price is currently on a run of 11 straight victories over Jonny Clayton and when head-to-head records get this lopsided, it must become a real mental block for the player on the receiving end of it.
Their last two meetings this year were both very close however, with the Iceman edging their Premier League semi-final in Antwerp 6-5 while their World Masters showdown went down to a deciding set.
Clayton's return to the Premier League has proved pretty fruitful, with a pair of quarter-final victories achieved with averages well above 100 although he's not managed to repeat the feat in his last four showdowns against Gian van Veen and Price.
Price is my pick in this one and I wouldn't be surprised to see the scoreline be fairly one-sided.
Scoreline prediction: 2-6
Premier League night three: Who wins in Glasgow?
1pt Luke Humphries to win night three at 4/1 (Betway)
If the quarter-finals go the way I've predicted then we're on course to see Gian van Veen v Luke Humphries in the first semi-final before Luke Littler takes on Gerwyn Price in the second.
On current form rather than purely reputation, you'd have to say a Humphries v Price final is on the cards and I'm opting for Cool Hand to come out on top.
